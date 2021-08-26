Closure on Reibold Road, Butler County Begins September 7

​Butler, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is announcing a weekend road closure on Reibold Road (State Route 3013) in Butler County (Forward Township) September 7 through September 11, 2021.

Reibold Road will be closed as Buffalo and Pittsburgh Railroad complete maintenance to the railroad crossing. This closure extends from the intersections of State Route 68 and Reibold Road (State Route 3013) and State Routes 3010 with Reibold Road (State Route 3013).

Motorists should detour using State Route 68 to State Route 3010.

MEDIA CONTACT: Tina Gibbs at 724-357-2829 or chgibbs@pa.gov.

