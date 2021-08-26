Submit Release
News Search

There were 552 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 199,101 in the last 365 days.

Westminster Barracks / Domestic Assault and Interfering w/Emergency Services

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21B103662

RANK/TROOPER: Trooper Acevedo                            

STATION: Westminster Barracks                    

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 08/25/2021 - approximately 9:55 AM

INCIDENT LOCATION: Vermont Route 30, Townshend. 

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault and Interfering w/Emergency Services.

 

ACCUSED: Jason Smith                                               

AGE: 47

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brattleboro, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE: 51

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Townshend, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On August 25th, 2021, the Vermont State Police received a

call from a concerned friend, who reported that the victim was recently

assaulted by Jason Smith, 47. It was reported that Smith threatened the victim

to not call the police. Subsequent investigation found that Smith assaulted

the victim and tried to scare her into not calling the police. Smith was

arrested and processed at Westminster Barracks. Smith was later lodged for violating his conditions of Probation.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/26/2021 - 12:30 PM            

COURT: Windham

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A    

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE

 

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

You just read:

Westminster Barracks / Domestic Assault and Interfering w/Emergency Services

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.