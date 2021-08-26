Westminster Barracks / Domestic Assault and Interfering w/Emergency Services
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B103662
RANK/TROOPER: Trooper Acevedo
STATION: Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 08/25/2021 - approximately 9:55 AM
INCIDENT LOCATION: Vermont Route 30, Townshend.
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault and Interfering w/Emergency Services.
ACCUSED: Jason Smith
AGE: 47
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brattleboro, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE: 51
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Townshend, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On August 25th, 2021, the Vermont State Police received a
call from a concerned friend, who reported that the victim was recently
assaulted by Jason Smith, 47. It was reported that Smith threatened the victim
to not call the police. Subsequent investigation found that Smith assaulted
the victim and tried to scare her into not calling the police. Smith was
arrested and processed at Westminster Barracks. Smith was later lodged for violating his conditions of Probation.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 08/26/2021 - 12:30 PM
COURT: Windham
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.