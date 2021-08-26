Westminster Barracks / Domestic Assault and Interfering w/Emergency Services

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B103662

RANK/TROOPER: Trooper Acevedo

STATION: Westminster Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 08/25/2021 - approximately 9:55 AM

INCIDENT LOCATION: Vermont Route 30, Townshend.

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault and Interfering w/Emergency Services.

ACCUSED: Jason Smith

AGE: 47

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brattleboro, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE: 51

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Townshend, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On August 25th, 2021, the Vermont State Police received a

call from a concerned friend, who reported that the victim was recently

assaulted by Jason Smith, 47. It was reported that Smith threatened the victim

to not call the police. Subsequent investigation found that Smith assaulted

the victim and tried to scare her into not calling the police. Smith was

arrested and processed at Westminster Barracks. Smith was later lodged for violating his conditions of Probation.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/26/2021 - 12:30 PM

COURT: Windham

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.