Arrest Made in a Burglary One Offense: 1900 Block of 18th Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District announce an arrest has been made in reference to a Burglary One offense that occurred on Saturday, August 21, 2021, in the 1900 block of 18th Street, Southeast.

At approximately 12:11 pm, the suspect entered an occupied residence at the listed location. The suspect brandished a handgun at the victims and threatened the victims. The suspect then fled the scene.

On Tuesday, August 24, 2021, 24 year-old Cooper Gray, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with Burglary One.