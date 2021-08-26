Submit Release
News Search

There were 557 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 199,103 in the last 365 days.

Arrest Made in a Burglary One Offense: 1900 Block of 18th Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District announce an arrest has been made in reference to a Burglary One offense that occurred on Saturday, August 21, 2021, in the 1900 block of 18th Street, Southeast.

 

At approximately 12:11 pm, the suspect entered an occupied residence at the listed location. The suspect brandished a handgun at the victims and threatened the victims. The suspect then fled the scene.

 

On Tuesday, August 24, 2021, 24 year-old Cooper Gray, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with Burglary One.

You just read:

Arrest Made in a Burglary One Offense: 1900 Block of 18th Street, Southeast

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.