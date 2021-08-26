Submit Release
News Search

There were 555 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 199,102 in the last 365 days.

Changes to Education Tax Credits

There have been a few changes to how you or your organization can take tax credits for donating to approved Student Scholarship Organizations (SSOs) or to the Innovative Education program for Montana public school districts.

The good news is, that the tax credit amount has significantly increased; donors can now contribute up to $200,000 per person/organization (up from the previous limit of $150 per person/organization).

Prior to January 1, 2022, organizations will need to obtain approval as an SSO or school district before accepting donations. If your organization is interested in being approved, you can submit an online application. The Department will provide additional information on this application process in the coming weeks.

Individuals wishing to register a donation at this time may still do so at the Education Donations Portal. Beginning January 1, 2022, the individual donor will be required to go through the SSO or school district with which they wish to register their donation.

You just read:

Changes to Education Tax Credits

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.