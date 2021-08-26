HHS Expands Advisory Group to Find Inventive Approaches to Counter Rising Tick-Borne Illnesses

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announces the appointment of new members to fill vacant positions on the Tick-Borne Disease Working Group (Working Group). These new members include seven Public Members/Special Government Employees (SGEs).

The new Working Group members were officially sworn in by the Assistant Secretary for Health, Dr. Rachel Levine during the August 26, 2021 meeting. For more information, visit the Working Group’s website.

The 21st Century Cures Act, enacted in December 2016, authorizes the HHS Secretary to establish a Tick-Borne Disease Working Group to serve as a Federal Advisory Committee. The Working Group is tasked with reviewing federal efforts related to tick-borne diseases, examining research priorities, and identifying and addressing unmet needs.

The Working Group is required to submit a report to the HHS Secretary and Congress on their findings and any recommendations for the federal response to tick-borne disease every two years. The first and second reports can be found on the Working Group’s website.

Holiday Goodreau and Linden Hu will co-chair the Working Group, which will produce the third and final report to the HHS Secretary and Congress. The Working Group members are:

New Public Members

Executive Director, The LivLyme Foundation; CEO / Co-Inventor, TickTracker (Englewood, CO) Linden T. Hu, MD (Co-Chair): Vice Dean for Research and Professor of Microbiology, Tufts University School of Medicine (Medford, MA)

Regular Government Employees (Federal Members)