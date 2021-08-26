Rule Breaker Snacks Expands Distribution With CloudRetail

Submit Release
Creator of Vegan, Gluten-Free, Allergen-Free Treats Increases Availability In Key Markets and Leverages Marketplace Momentum For Innovative Food Experiences

We see tremendous growth opportunity in this innovative channel and are thrilled to find a partner with the infrastructure and technology that CloudRetail brings to the table.”
— Nancy Kalish, founder of Rule Breaker Snacks
NEEDHAM, MA, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rule Breaker Snacks®, maker of innovative vegan, gluten-free, allergen-free treats is pleased to announce it has partnered with CloudRetail to provide consumers with its deliciously soft-baked treats through delivery services such as ChowNow, DoorDash, Postmates and UberEats. Distribution will begin in key markets in the west and south including Los Angeles, San Francisco, and San Diego, California, Tempe, Arizona and Austin, Texas with plans to expand further throughout the next year.

The original bean-based brownies and blondies know today as Rule Breaker Snacks were baked right in the home kitchen of founder Nancy Kalish, a health coach and former health journalist with a serious sweet tooth looking for better-tasting, better-for-you sweet treats. They quickly became a favorite with family and friends and then found success with small independent retailers. Today, Rule Breaker Snacks are available in over 4,000 retail locations nationwide and fresh off an appearance on NBC’s Shark Tank has seen skyrocketing growth through online, specialty, foodservice and retail channels.

Rule Breaker Snacks are wholesome, clean-ingredient treats that are vegan, gluten-free, kosher, nut-free, non-GMO, and free from the top eleven allergens including dairy, eggs, sesame, soy, coconut and wheat. Deliciously soft-baked, Rule Breaker Snacks feature chickpeas as the first ingredient and are available in both singles and Bite formats and in four delicious flavors, Deep Chocolate Brownie, Chocolate Chunk Blondie, Birthday Cake Blondie and (nut-free) P'Nutter Chocolate Chip Blondie.

“We are always looking for new and interesting ways to reach consumers, test ideas and meet the needs of the rapidly changing food marketplace,” says Nancy Kalish, founder of Rule Breaker Snacks. “We see tremendous growth opportunity in this innovative channel and are thrilled to find a partner with the infrastructure and technology that CloudRetail brings to the table.”

For more information about Rule Breaker Snacks, please visit rulebreakersnacks.com. To stay up to date on other news and information from Rule Breaker Snacks like the company's Facebook page, and follow Rule Breaker Snacks on Twitter and Instagram.

About Rule Breaker Snacks
Rule Breaker Snacks® is the maker of innovative 100% plant-based (vegan), gluten-free, non-GMO, allergen-free, bean-based treats. Founded by former health journalist and certified health coach Nancy Kalish as she searched for better-tasting, better-for-you sweet treats, Rule Breaker Snacks has upended snack time over the past few years with snacks that are perfectly and deliciously guilt-free. Rule Breaker Snacks are available online as well as in over 4,000 retail locations nationwide. For more information, visit rulebreakersnacks.com.
Peggy Kochenbach
Rule Breaker Snacks
+1 617.396.7350
email us here
