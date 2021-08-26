Rule Breaker Snacks Expands Distribution With CloudRetail
Creator of Vegan, Gluten-Free, Allergen-Free Treats Increases Availability In Key Markets and Leverages Marketplace Momentum For Innovative Food Experiences
The original bean-based brownies and blondies know today as Rule Breaker Snacks were baked right in the home kitchen of founder Nancy Kalish, a health coach and former health journalist with a serious sweet tooth looking for better-tasting, better-for-you sweet treats. They quickly became a favorite with family and friends and then found success with small independent retailers. Today, Rule Breaker Snacks are available in over 4,000 retail locations nationwide and fresh off an appearance on NBC’s Shark Tank has seen skyrocketing growth through online, specialty, foodservice and retail channels.
Rule Breaker Snacks are wholesome, clean-ingredient treats that are vegan, gluten-free, kosher, nut-free, non-GMO, and free from the top eleven allergens including dairy, eggs, sesame, soy, coconut and wheat. Deliciously soft-baked, Rule Breaker Snacks feature chickpeas as the first ingredient and are available in both singles and Bite formats and in four delicious flavors, Deep Chocolate Brownie, Chocolate Chunk Blondie, Birthday Cake Blondie and (nut-free) P'Nutter Chocolate Chip Blondie.
“We are always looking for new and interesting ways to reach consumers, test ideas and meet the needs of the rapidly changing food marketplace,” says Nancy Kalish, founder of Rule Breaker Snacks. “We see tremendous growth opportunity in this innovative channel and are thrilled to find a partner with the infrastructure and technology that CloudRetail brings to the table.”
About Rule Breaker Snacks
