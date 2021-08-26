Edison Research and AARP Reports Examine Moms and Family Behavior During The Pandemic at M2Moms
New Research Reveals The Pandemic Impact On Moms & Families
No surprise. Women 50+ are busy – raising kids, thriving in their careers, and caring for aging parents and family.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “M2Moms®-The Constant Conference features two new important studies of mom and family behavior,” according to Nan McCann, M2Moms® Founder. “Both Edison Research’s 2021 Moms and Media Report and AARP’s Views On Telehealth reveal the structural changes the pandemic has had on mom and family life.” M2Moms® is an online executive learning resource dedicated to helping marketers deliver better results with today’s moms and families.
“Views on Telehealth from AARP finds the use of telehealth skyrocketed during the pandemic,” McCann said. “No surprise. Women 50+ are busy – whether raising kids, thriving in their careers, or caring for aging parents and family. So greater conveniences and time savers are welcome for many. The study, authored by Terry Keenan, Ph.D., AARP’s Director Consumer Insights Health and Health Security, found that telehealth gives women a tool to stay independent and take care of their futures. It has big implications for families, health providers & digital services.”
“Edison Research’s 2021 Moms and Media Report fairly shouts…What a difference a year made!” McCann continued. “Using data gathered at the height of the 2021 winter COVID-19 surge, it focuses on mom and on her kids, the role media played in these months of staying at home, shopping from home, working from home and schooling from home. Led by Edison Research VP Melissa DeCesare, it shows how families adjusted and how the lockdown impacted their media consumption & usage.”
Additional current and notable M2Moms® content includes: “ How Partnerships Rebuilt Barbie”, “Six Key Marketing To Moms Strategies”; “Using Qualitative Research To Build The Brands That Women Want”; “Brand Opportunities In Mom Market Subsegments”, “Multi-Year Research On Moms Shopping Trends”, “Play & Pandemic: How Brands Can Help Families Now”; an insightful “Black Lives Matter” Series; surprising research results on “Charitable Giving Across A Lifespan”; the latest news, innovations and trends on parents & families; an unmatched compendium of mom-marketing-focused data; and to help Members work out those WFH kinks an ongoing series of “Moves that Stretch” with Stephanie Bittner, founder of Bittner Movement.”
