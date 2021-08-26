Willie Yam named Content Evolution Federation Ambassador

Submit Release
CHAPEL HILL, NC, USA, August 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Content Evolution today announced Willie Yam to serve as a Content Evolution Federation Ambassador. Yam is a customer-centric innovator and experienced executive in the high-tech industry with operational experience and credentials with Lenovo and Cisco Systems. Federation ambassadors for Content Evolution are the outreach and business development representatives for this professional membership organization, a Limited Liability Company (LLC) chartered in the State of North Carolina.

Yam has in-depth market experience and tech expertise in the US, Asia Pacific, and China. He has managed multi-million-dollar professional service businesses with full P&L responsibility and has a strong technical background and expertise in creating and managing innovative technical solutions and businesses. His early education was in China and he graduated high school in the U.S. Yam holds a bachelor of science degree from New York University (NYU) School of Engineering in electrical engineering and a Master’s degree from NYU in Information and Communication Management.

"We welcome Willie Yam and his experience in the Content Evolution federation," says Kevin Clark, Federation Leader & President of Content Evolution. "Willie's innovative spirit and grounding in practical solutions is a great fit for our global members and clients."

Content Evolution is a federation of professional practice companies working in research and voice-of-people, strategy and business models, brand strategy and management, and customer and employee experience.

