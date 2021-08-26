Israel Goldowitz Recognized by Best Lawyers® as Washington, D.C. 2022 “Lawyer of the Year” - Employee Benefits (ERISA)
It comes as no surprise that Izzy, a nationally renowned ERISA attorney, has been recognized with this outstanding distinction, and we wish him tremendous congratulations”WASHINGTON, D.C., USA, August 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marcia Wagner, the Managing Director of The Wagner Law Group, widely recognized as the country’s top ERISA and employee benefits law firm, is pleased to share that Partner, Israel Goldowitz, has been named Best Lawyers® 2022 Employee Benefits (ERISA) "Lawyer of the Year" in Washington, D.C. “It comes as no surprise that Izzy, a nationally renowned ERISA attorney, has been recognized with this outstanding distinction, and we wish him tremendous congratulations,” says Ms. Wagner.
— Marcia S. Wagner, founder and Managing Partner
In addition to The Best Lawyers in America© annual Best Lawyers® distinctions, recognitions are also awarded to individual lawyers with the highest overall peer-feedback for a specific practice area and geographic region. Only one lawyer is recognized as the "Lawyer of the Year" for each specialty and location. Accordingly, Mr. Goldowitz is the only attorney in Washington, D.C. to have been distinguished with the Best Lawyers® Employee Benefits (ERISA) "Lawyer of the Year" award in Washington, D.C. for 2022.
Mr. Goldowitz, who joined The Wagner Law Group in January 2019, has more than 35 years of experience in employee benefits, most notably with mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and bankruptcy as they affect pension plans. As Chief Counsel for the PBGC, he led the legal teams that helped save the pensions of such companies as Chrysler and American Airlines, and led the legal teams that negotiated pension protections with such companies as Sears and Gannett. Mr. Goldowitz is a seasoned litigator who has helped establish several key precedents in the U.S. Supreme Court and Courts of Appeals. He is well known in the ERISA and bankruptcy community and to leaders in government, business, employee, and retiree associations, and academia. Mr. Goldowitz is a frequent speaker and has written book chapters, articles, and continuing legal education materials on both employee benefits and bankruptcy topics. He is a member of the Board of Governors of the American College of Employee Benefits Counsel and is active in the International Pension and Employee Benefits Lawyers Association. He served on the Labor and Benefits Advisory Committee to the American Bankruptcy Institute’s Chapter 11 Reform Commission and co-wrote the report of the pension subcommittee. Mr. Goldowitz taught in the Georgetown University Law Center Masters of Law program for 30 years and is a member of the University of Illinois Chicago School of Law Employee Benefits Advisory Board.
Ari Sonneberg
The Wagner Law Group
+1 617-357-5200
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn