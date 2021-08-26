Global Summit To Equip Women and their Companies with Tools to Succeed and Close the Gender Leadership Gap
The Rise and Lead Summit gathers C-Suite executives and leaders to address gender leadership and inclusion issues
Every individual has unique gifts and deserves the opportunity to contribute to society through these gifts”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Registration is open for the fourth annual Rise and Lead Summit, a live virtual event Sept. 22-24. The Rise and Lead Women will host the 2021 Rise and Lead Global Summit- Advancing diversity through inclusive leadership. The pandemic has exacerbated gender inequality and reversed female career advancement in many industries and sectors.
— Ebere Akadiri
“Having more women at top leadership position is good for everyone,” says Ebere Akadiri, Rise and Lead Founder and CEO of Ataro Foods. “Women are redefining what it means to be a leader with the skills and perspectives they bring to the table.” Yet, only 29% of women make it to the executive level, says Akadiri. How can men and women partner as leaders to drive change? The fourth annual Rise and Lead Summit 2021 will connect leaders, corporate executives, and both men and women as partners to share ideas and insights to address gender diversity and inclusion issues and strategies to increase women's representation in leadership.
In addition to providing a transformative educational and knowledge-sharing experience for business professionals, the Summit aims to equip women and their companies with the tools they need to succeed and drive change.
The three-day gathering will offer over 20 keynotes, panel discussions, masterclasses, group discussions, and peer and facilitated networking and mentoring circles. Each day will begin with a group networking session (on video or audio) followed by the main sessions. In 2020, 250+ leaders and change-makers from different backgrounds and nationalities joined the Summit – more are expected in 2021!
The Rise and Lead Summit speakers include C-Suite executives and established thought leaders from major global companies like Uber, Coca Cola, Kraft Heinz, Aon, UPS, Procter & Gamble, Salesforce, Mastercard, L'Oréal, Insight and many more.
Here are a few of the executive speakers you can expect:
- Anne Mclaren, CEO, American Tower Corporation, South Africa
- Marguerite Soeteman, Chairman of the Executive Board of Aon Holdings and Global Chief Marketing Officer of Aon Inpoint
- Bob Rog: Managing Director Benelux at Kraft Heinz
- Hanneke Spryut-Panbakker: Vice President Sales, Country Manager Benelux, Procter & Gamble
- Jeroen van Vliet: Director Field Sales of Coca-Cola European Partners Netherlands and Member of the Dutch Board
- Lien Cuelemans, Country Leader, Belgium and Luxembourg at salesforce
You can check out the speakers at www.riseandleadsummit.com/speakers.
Rise and Lead Summit has been described as the most diverse and inspiring leadership Summit in Europe.
This year’s Summit will feature the following panel discussions and pillars:
Leadership
Accelerating women representation from the office table to the boardroom: Leadership lessons from executives
Fixing the broken rung and advancing women in middle management
What can women do to get a seat at the table?
Inclusion
How leaders are positioned to close the gender leadership gap
Leadership accountability towards inclusion and diversity commitments
Managing office reopening and the hybrid work model
Allyship
Men and women as partners in advancing gender diversity and inclusion
Why most allyship commitments do not work and strategies for championing gender diversity and inclusion
There will be several workshops and masterclasses focused on professional development, business development and self-care.
About Rise and Lead Summit
“We believe that every individual has unique gifts and deserves the opportunity to contribute through these gifts,” says Akadiri. “Advancing diversity and inclusion benefit everyone. Rise and Lead Summit is a global leadership conference that connects inclusive leaders and top executives from various industries and sectors to exchange ideas and share insights into advancing women in the workplace and society.
About Rise and Lead Organisation
Rise and Lead Women is on a mission to increase the representation of women leaders in the workplaces and marketplace. Rise and Lead Women accelerate women's leadership journeys by offering educational and digital content, sharing stories that inspire action, and connecting leaders on topics that drive change.
You're invited to join or sponsor your leaders to register for the Rise and Lead Summit.
The Summit registration fee of Euro 97 per person includes all three days of sessions, networking, and leadership masterclasses.
Join us: https://riseandleadsummit.com
