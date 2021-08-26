State of the Art Cryotherapy Training & Rehabilitation Clinic Opens in Cambridge
Light Blue Clinic will offer CryoAction’s -80°C to -160°C, whole body cryotherapy to aid injury, active recovery, and further researchUNITED KINGDOM, August 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A state-of-the-art training and rehabilitation clinic has opened in Cambridge, with the inclusion of the same high-tech whole body cryotherapy technology used by high-profile athletes from premier league sport clubs and high-end wellness centres.
The Light Blue Clinic will be able to offer CryoAction’s whole body cryotherapy to up to 4 people at a time at temperatures as low as -160°C. The use of the chamber will be part of the clinic's holistic approach complementing its other facilities such as osteopathy, strength and conditioning, and more. The aim is to provide recovery solutions for a wide variety of clientele from professional athletes, to those suffering from medical conditions such as fibromyalgia and arthritic pain.
The clinic’s co-founders, Gosia Bieniek and Milosz Wrobel are industry specialists who have previously worked with high-profile athletes, including world champion and Olympic rowers who participated in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
An interesting initial focus for the Light Blue Clinic will be the study into women’s health, training, and fitness - a topic Gosia Bieniek is particularly keen to advance since she is the Strength and Conditioning Coach for Cambridge University women’s Boat Club. One part of the research will focus on helping women to understand their unique physiology and how timing training around the menstrual cycle can be used to aid success.
The Light Blue Clinic is also family-friendly. For those parents trying to manage access to treatment with childcare, there is a small play area and baby changing facilities.
Gosia Bieniek, co-founder of Light Blue Clinic said “We’re thrilled to be opening the Blue Light Clinic with such a high quality and state-of-the-art array of treatment options for recovery, health, and wellness.
Whole body cryotherapy is an important part of our recovery offering. Having first learned about the importance of whole body cryotherapy from a national rugby coach for Wales, and then further exploring the treatment and its methods, we knew making cryotherapy an accessible option at the Light Blue Clinic was a must.
We’re delighted that we have a strong base of professional sports clients already, but we look forward to welcoming a broad spectrum of clientele of all sporting abilities alongside those who require help with health conditions.”
Ian Saunders, CEO of CryoAction added “Cryotherapy offers a wealth of health benefits to all users, so it’s fantastic to see a forward-thinking business, like the Light Blue Clinic, use their professional experience and expertise to offer quality restorative practices, such as cryotherapy, to help their clients.
The extreme-cold treatment has, in the past, only been available to world-class sporting stars so we’re delighted that the Light Blue Clinic has made cryotherapy an accessible option for people in and around Cambridge.
The chamber which we have installed in the clinic uses the same technology as the chambers supplied to a series of UK Premier League football teams. The technology is unparalleled, and is the best type of cryotherapy chamber available on the market”
The Light Blue Clinic is open Monday to Friday, with some early morning and evening appointments available for those requiring treatment outside traditional working hours. Full opening times can be found on their website.
For more information on the Blue Light Clinic visit: www.lightblue.clinic
You can also book treatments over the phone on 01223 504 723
For more information about CryoAction and its cryotherapy technology, you can visit cryoaction.com
