K-Pop Producers Lead Global Artists in Together In Hope Project to Release Charity Single: Against The Wind

Together In Hope Logo Against The Wind Single Cover Together In Hope Project: Against The Wind Artists

Together In Hope Project's Against The Wind Single Supporting The In Place of War Emergency COVID Relief Fund, In Partnership with Sound Republica

Against The Wind unites artists worldwide in solidarity in the face of the ongoing global pandemic. Together In Hope is proud to be donating all proceeds to In Place of War's COVID Emergency Fund.” — Marty Ro, Co-CEO, Sound Republica

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 26, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global music distribution company, Sound Republica, today releases the single, Against The Wind, a track produced through a global collaboration between K-Pop producers and contributions from multinational musicians, with all proceeds supporting global music charity, In Place of War ’s COVID Emergency Fund.18 months after COVID-19 began impacting and restricting daily lives worldwide, many living in developing countries are still suffering the ongoing hardships and devastating toll of the pandemic. The Together In Hope project, founded, produced and coordinated by Seoul-based global music distribution company, Sound Republica, in partnership with K-Pop production team, Mad Soul Child and global charity, In Place of War, is releasing the single, Against The Wind, bringing musicians together from around the world to raise funds and awareness for the plight of those hit hardest by the virus in the Global South.A Global Collaboration of 70 Artists From 12 Countries Over 16 MonthsA labour of love that has been more than a year in the making, Against The Wind was performed and recorded by 70 musicians from 12 countries, including South Korea, the United States, the United Kingdom, Japan, Canada, Germany, Russia, Italy, Ireland, Israel, Romania and Qatar. Remote recording enabled musicians from the Catholic Chamber Orchestra of Korea to record their parts in Seoul alongside international members of the Qatar Philharmonic Orchestra in Doha. The track was mastered by Miles Showell, who has worked with legendary artists such as Queen, The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, ABBA, Ed Sheeran, and Amy Winehouse, at the world-famous Abbey Road Studios. Sound Republica releases the song simultaneously on YouTube and across more than 200 streaming services worldwide on 26th August 2021.Marty Ro, Co-Founder and Co-CEO, Sound Republica, says, “We were so moved by the plight of the communities supported by In Place of War as COVID hit. We decided to bring our own community together to try to help. The Together In Hope project puts an emphasis on togetherness, understanding that the pandemic is not just the problem of any one country or society, but a long-term battle, which the whole world needs to fight together. In this spirit of solidarity, the artists involved represent a diverse range of nationalities and genres and have all voluntarily participated, whole-heartedly giving their time and talent to the project. We are proud to be donating all proceeds to the In Place of War COVID Emergency Fund.”Charity partner in the project, In Place of War, will use the proceeds from the track to support marginalised communities in areas of conflict across the Global South, suffering from the most adverse effects of Covid-19. The organisation’s CEO, Ruth Daniel, says, “We’re overwhelmed by the generosity of the Sound Republica team and all the artists who have given their time to the Together In Hope project. A year and a half since the outbreak of COVID there are still so many suffering due to issues such as lack of sanitation or access to medical care, compounded by hunger and poverty, amplified by the pandemic. Our COVID Emergency Fund issues small grants through an application process, open to the network of change-makers we work with in 26 countries, to support critical challenges around provision of food, PPE and medical assistance during these times of crisis. So far, the Fund has helped the communities we work with to organise community kitchens, distribute food packages, often feeding thousands, and even run mobile sound systems to combat feelings of isolation while in lockdown. The proceeds from Against The Wind will be a fantastic boost to those we support.”Against The Wind is released on 26th August 2021 and is available to stream and download across all major music platforms Watch the official Against The Wind music video here Notes To Editors:About In Place of War - In Place of War is a global organisation, registered as a charity in the UK and a 501c3 non-profit in the US, that uses artistic creativity in places of conflict as a tool for positive change. We enable a network of more than 100 grassroots change-makers in music, theatre and across the arts, to transform cultures of violence and suffering into hope, opportunity and freedom in 26 countries.UK Registered Charity No 1182594 USA 501c3 No 83-3944469About Sound Republica - Sound Republica is a global music distribution and publishing company based in Seoul, South Korea. Their open, innovative platform gives independent artists and labels a genuine gateway to over 180 countries through more than 240 global DSPs. When breaking into new markets, collaboration with a local partner can be vital; distributors based outside the region tend to focus on global DSPs that don't have a large market share. It is the local platforms that are the biggest regional players boosting South Korea as the 6th largest global music market. Working with these local DSPs has enabled Sound Republica’s rapid catalogue growth to over 1 million tracks since launching in 2018. It is also the official Korean business partner to Abbey Road Studios.About Mad Soul Child - Mad Soul Child is a K-Pop production team led by music producer Lee Sang-Youl that has worked on albums with top Korean artists, including KINGDOM, Lee Hyori, Jo Sung-mo, god, Shinhwa, and Dynamic Duo, as well as on the Original Soundtrack for the movie, The Man from Nowhere, and the drama, From the Stars. The team has contributed to music directing on various TV shows such as, K-Pop Star and, I Am a Singer. They have become known as public figures across fields such as video, performance, and fashion, creating various content, from music to video and MD.

Together In Hope Project: Against The Wind Teaser