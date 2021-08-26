Vibrant Publisher’s Next Book Brings Essential Knowledge for Understanding Organizational Behavior

Organizational Behavior Essentials You Always Wanted To Know | Paperback ISBNs: 9781636510378 Organizational Behavior Essentials You Always Wanted To Know | Hardcover ISBNs: 9781636510392 Vibrant Publishers is focused on presenting the best texts about technology and business and books for standardized test preparation.

BROOMFIELD, CO, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New and upcoming leaders in today’s workplace must understand organizational behavior with the ability to navigate the complex interactions of business associates. In their new book Organizational Behavior Essentials You Always Wanted To Know, Vibrant Publishers provide a handy resource in their Self-Learning Management series.

The publication date is set for September 10, 2021, yet pre-release reviews are raving about this new book. As stated by Jeff Conner, Library Director at Yokosuka MWR Library, “Organizational Behavior Essentials provides a concise guide in helping the reader understand the components of organizations as well as identify what makes a successful organization. This includes leadership character, the importance of high-performance teams, the need for talent development and training, successfully communicating the need for change, and employee relations.” Conner continued, “All subjects address the increasing globalization of the workplace and the need for a diverse and multicultural approach to be successful. This book is well written, very clear, and very helpful for someone who wants an overview of what is meant by organizational behavior. I liked the importance it placed on leadership character, training, and development. A minor plus for me was the acknowledgement that high performance teams also need a sense of empathy and inclusiveness or else they could create a very negative workplace atmosphere.”

Organizational Behavior Essentials You Always Wanted To Know leads the student (or professional) through an overview of organizational behavior concepts and best practices for managing business topics including office politics, diversity, learning and development, and stress in the workforce.

As a Senior Human Resources Business Partner for the YMCA of Greater Rochester, Fernán R. Cepero MA, MS, PHR, SHRM-CP was excited to share, “This book provides an exploration into how managers and employees work in groups for the completion of organizational objectives. Emphasis is placed on the growing dependency in understanding the behavior and the personality of communities of practice (teams) in the workplace. The textbook equips students with insights regarding the ability to manage work teams, operate and navigate teams successfully, and to obtain successful results via team dynamics. Researchers tell us that opportunities to succeed need to be more abundant in today’s workplaces; the author of this book is the proverbial knock and invitation for students to open that door.”

Each organization has a different personality from other organizations, impacted by each employee and the managers supporting them. If you have wondered about the ability for some organizations to be high-performing, tight-knit teams and other organizations are on the verge of failing, then Organizational Behavior Essentials You Always Wanted To Know is the up-to-date resource with the essentials you need to move organization and teams forward.

About the Self-Learning Management Series

The Self-Learning Management series is designed to help students, new managers, career switchers and entrepreneurs learn essential management lessons. This series is designed to address every aspect of business from HR to Finance to Marketing to Operations, be it any industry. Each book includes the fundamentals, important concepts, standard and well-known principles as well as practical ways of application of the subject matter. The distinctiveness of the series lies in that all the relevant information is bundled in a compact form that is very easy to interpret.

About Vibrant Publishers

About Vibrant Publishers

Vibrant Publishers is focused on presenting the best texts about technology and business and books for standardized test preparation. Categories include programming, operating systems and other texts focused on IT. In addition, a series of books helps professionals in their own disciplines learn the business skills needed in their professional growth. Vibrant Publishers' Self-Learning Management Series is designed to help students, new managers, career switchers and entrepreneurs learn essential management lessons and is designed to address every aspect of business. Each book includes the fundamentals, important concepts, standard and well-known principles as well as practical ways of application of the subject matter in a compact format very easy to interpret.

Title: Organizational Behavior Essentials You Always Wanted To Know

Publisher: Vibrant Publishers

Paperback ISBNs: 9781636510378 | eBook ISBNs: 9781636510385 | Hardcover ISBNs: 9781636510392

