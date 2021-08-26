CNN's Alisyn Camerota talks with ABC News' Gloria Riviera on Distraction Podcast
The two moms of three discuss alleviating mom guilt, how to reform American childcare to allow more balance for parents’ needs, and where to find inspiration.WESTPORT, CT, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Distraction Podcast, one of the nation’s leading health and wellness podcasts, is releasing two new episodes this week with Gloria Riviera, ABC News correspondent and host of the limited-series podcast, No One Is Coming to Save Us from Lemonada Media featuring Kristen Bell about America’s broken childcare system. Distraction successfully launched its sixth season last week with guest host and CNN Anchor, Alisyn Camerota.
The veteran journalists and mothers of three share a candid conversation about why many moms feel like they are never good enough at work or at home, and the unrealistic pressure on working moms to “have it all.”
“I want my kids to know that I do other things that make me happy and make me satisfied,” Gloria Riviera says on Distraction this week. “And so, if I have to miss something because I’m doing something I love, A, doing something I love provides for my family and B, it’s important to who I am as a person now...” she continues.
Camerota and Riviera also discuss the phenomenon of “mom guilt,” something Distraction’s guest-host has never experienced. “I just feel like I'm doing the best I can. I just forgive myself about all that kind of stuff,” Alisyn says in Tuesday's episode. “If I can make the soccer game, I'll make the soccer game, but I'm never going to feel guilty because I wasn't at a recital or soccer game. I just don't think that that's actually what we signed up for as parents,” Alisyn can be heard saying.
Distraction Podcast kicked off its sixth season with a conversation between Camerota and Real Housewives of Orange County star and mother of four, Heather Dubrow. The pair talked about how to raise resilient kids, the pressures of social media on parents and the challenges of raising a family in the spotlight.
Camerota, co-anchor of CNN Newsroom with Alisyn Camerota and Victor Blackwell, weekdays from 2-4 pm in New York, is an Emmy Award winning journalist and brings deep human-interest experience to Distraction. She was recently featured on Forbes.com: CNN’s Alisyn Camerota On Career, Mental Health And ‘Radical Self-Care.’
“I’m super excited to be hosting this series of Distraction. I’m hoping our listeners find our guests, through their own experiences, interesting, informative but most of all helpful as we muddle through parenting in these most challenging times,” Camerota said.
Camerota's guest hosting runs through September 30 with new episodes released on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Sounds Great!, the producers of Distraction, will be announcing a new guest host for the month of October to celebrate ADHD Awareness Month and offer continued support and resources for its expansive ADHD community of listeners.
Barry Berman
Sounds Great!
+1 203-506-3555
email us here