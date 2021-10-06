Well-Known ADHD Coach René Brooks Joins Distraction as Podcast Guest Host for October ADHD Awareness Month
EINPresswire.com/ -- Distraction Podcast, one of the nation’s leading health and wellness podcasts, announces well-known ADHD coach and Black Girl, Lost Keys founder, René Brooks, as guest host for ADHD Awareness Month in October.
"I’m really looking forward to sharing some new voices that people haven’t heard and some new ideas that maybe they haven’t considered,” Brooks said about the monthlong guest-hosting gig.
Brooks’ first episode features a conversation with psychotherapist and ADHD leadership coach, Inger Shaye Colzie. The pair talk about how to use your strengths to your advantage, how someone with ADHD should advocate for themselves and how to develop a collaborative relationship with your clinician.
“Sometimes when we walk into a clinician’s office, we’re waiting for them to perform a magic trick for us,” Brooks says in her first episode as guest host. “This isn’t reading cards. This isn’t being psychic. We have to give them the information,” she continues.
The pair also talk about some of the cultural issues that can affect black people with ADHD.
“We’re advocates for a reason,” Colzie says to Brooks in Tuesday’s episode. “Because we know how important it is for people to see black women living well with ADHD, and accept it,” the psychotherapist continued.
René Brooks is a late-life ADHD success story. After being diagnosed 3 times as a child (age 7, 11, and 25), she was finally able to get the treatment she deserved. René decided that her passion for helping others should be put toward people with this disorder who are struggling in silence or shame. She started Black Girl, Lost Keys to empower black women with ADHD and show them how to live well with the condition.
She has contributed to Kaleidoscope Society, ADHD Women’s Palooza, Mindfully ADD, and ADHD Essentials while also writing for Healthline and being a Patient Contributor for TEVA Pharmaceutical’s Life Effects.
The Distraction podcast successfully launched its sixth season at the end of August with guest-host CNN Anchor, Alisyn Camerota, and has featured episodes with Real Housewives of Orange County’s Heather Dubrow, ABC News correspondent Gloria Riviera and others for conversations about important parenting issues like raising resilient kids, social media, suicide, substance abuse, mom guilt, and how to talk to your kids about sex.
René Brooks' stint as guest host runs through the end of October, with new episodes released on Tuesdays and Thursdays on all the major podcatchers and at distractionpodcast.com.
