Pelosi Statement on Path Forward for Build Back Better Act & Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill

Washington, D.C. — Speaker Pelosi released this statement on the path forward for the Build Back Better Act and the bipartisan infrastructure bill:

“In consultation with the Chair of the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, I am committing to pass the bipartisan infrastructure bill by September 27. I do so with a commitment to rally House Democratic support for its passage.

“Passing an infrastructure bill is always exciting for what it means in terms of jobs and commerce in our Country. Now more than ever, it also has to be a part of protecting our environment. I know that Chairman DeFazio will do the best possible job to that end in the Build Back Better Act.

“We must keep the 51-vote privilege by passing the budget and work with House and Senate Democrats to reach agreement in order for the House to vote on a Build Back Better Act that will pass the Senate.

“I thank Congressman Gottheimer and others for their enthusiastic support for the infrastructure bill and know that they also share in the Build Back Better vision of President Biden.”

# # #