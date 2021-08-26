13th Floor Chicago Haunted House Debuts New Location for 2021 Halloween Season

13th Floor Chicago Bad Blood haunted house icons at 13th Floor Chicago Spirit of Halloween icon character at 13th Floor Chicago

Tickets Go On Sale August 30 for shows from September 10 through November 13

CHICAGO, IL, USA, August 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Returning for a terrifying eighth season in Chicagoland, 13th Floor Chicago 13thfloorchicago.com will debut a new location with two new haunted attractions in forty-thousand square feet of fun at 5050 River Road in Schiller Park this fall. Near the Rosemont entertainment district, the new site will feature two all-new shows: Bad Blood and Spirit of Halloween. Admission into both shows is included in one ticket purchase. The new location will also feature a carnival-like midway of games, photo opportunities, food, and beverage.

The haunting season at 13th Floor Chicago will run on select dates from September 10 until November 13, 2021. It is recommended for ages 12 and up. Tickets will go on sale to the public on August 30, 2021.

About 13th Floor Chicago:

The world-famous 13th Floor haunted house is now entering its eighth year in the Chicago area. The legend of the 13th floor stems from the number 13 is deemed unlucky, and the 13th floor is undesirable due to superstition, making it the perfect number for horror. Part of the Thirteenth Floor Entertainment Group’s conglomerate, Colorado-based purveyors of mayhem since 2002, with seven 13th Floor haunted houses nationally in Austin, Chicago, Columbus, Denver, Houston, Jacksonville, Phoenix, and San Antonio. For up-to-date information about 13th Floor Chicago, please visit www.13thfloorchicago.com.

About Thirteenth Floor Entertainment Group:

Thirteenth Floor Entertainment Group produces haunted houses, year-round attractions, and touring events on a national scale with locations in Austin, Chicago, Columbus, Denver, Green Bay, Houston, Jacksonville, Los Angeles, Nashville, New Orleans, Phoenix, and San Antonio. Designed by world-renowned haunted house engineers and featuring makeup and effects from Hollywood special effects artists, their attractions take fright to a whole new level. thirteenthfloor.com

