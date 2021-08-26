Being Unselfish is the Key Message in the Children’s Book, On the Right Path: Book Two

On the Right Path 2 Stacy Padula, Award-winning Author Brett Gunning, Former NBA Coach

Coming Soon!

The On the Right Path book series is a slam dunk! The stories are rich with important lessons that kids will enjoy reading. It belongs in every home.” — Mike D’Antoni, Former NBA Coach

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Briley & Baxter Publications is pleased to announce the second book in the On the Right Path (OTRP) series, co-written by former NBA Coach, Brett Gunning, and award-winning author, Stacy Padula, and illustrated by Maddy Moore. It will be available on August 31, 2021 via Amazon.

The goal of the OTRP book series is to teach valuable life lessons through basketball. Book Two follows Jordan on his second day of basketball camp, along with his brother Jayden and his sister Jasmine. Gunning is “so excited for the release of Book 2, which will talk about the importance of being unselfish, whether that be in basketball or in life.” Six life-skill pillars will be addressed throughout the On the Right Path book series: Loving others, being unselfish, staying healthy & strong, showing respect, showing forgiveness, and having fun.

On the Right Path: Book One was awarded with the #1 New Release on Amazon in its genre after launching in late April, 2021.

Reviews:

“The On the Right Path book series is a slam dunk! The stories are rich with important lessons that kids will enjoy reading. It belongs in every home.” – Mike D’Antoni, Former NBA Coach

“The On the Right Path book series is one that should be read in every household. The life lessons shared through entertaining stories of basketball and faith are invaluable to young minds.” – Joel Osteen, Pastor of Lakewood Church

“The On the Right Path books belong in every school, library, and home, as they teach invaluable life lessons to children in an entertaining and relatable way.” – Kevin McHale, NBA Hall of Famer



Brett Gunning has spent the last 26 years coaching in college and the NBA. He began his career in 1994 as an assistant coach for Jay Wright at Hofstra University. Gunning’s NBA career began when he joined the Houston Rockets in 2008 as the team’s director of player development. He launched the non-profit organization, On the Right Path, in 2020, with the mission of guiding youth basketball players on the right path to achieving their maximum potential through education, mentorship, and skill development.

Stacy A. Padula is an author and entrepreneur from Plymouth, Massachusetts. In 2019 and 2020 respectively, the International Association of Top Professionals (New York, NY) named her "Top Educational Consultant of the Year" and "Empowered Woman of the Year." She is the CEO and founder of both South Shore College Consulting & Tutoring and Briley & Baxter Publications. In 2019, she also wrote her first screenplay, an adaptation of her novel The Aftermath. In addition to On the Right Path, Padula published the Gripped book series, which is currently being adapted for television.

Maddy Moore is a recent University of Pennsylvania grad who completed her B.A. in Archaeology and Fine Arts. She began her career as an artist at 15, completing commission-based illustrations for clients around her school commitments. She works full-time as a freelance artist to bring her clients’ projects to fruition. Moore also personally works on the indie webcomic, The Cloud Maker.

