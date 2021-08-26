P.S. I LOVE YOU FOUNDATION SEEKS SPONSORS & VOLUNTEERS FOR IT’S 20th Annual “DAY AT THE BEACH” ADOPT A CHILD FOR ONE DAY

Manhattan Beach, Calif. ♥ Saturday, September 18th, 2021 ♥ 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What if one of the best days you ever had was with someone you never met before? As many as 300 amazing youth from underserved communities are united with 300 kindhearted, caring mentors to share a day together that quickly forms the beginning of positive, healthy, and happy relationships. PS I Love You Foundation’s 20th Annual Day At The Beach, Adopt a Child for One Day is a community event held on the sand in Manhattan Beach on September 18th, from 9am-3:00pm uniting youth from diverse demographics from Compton, Watts, Hawthorne, Gardena to San Pedro and Long Beach. Though it’s a short day, many incredible connections and emotional ties are experienced. That can last a lifetime.

The P.S. I Love You Foundation, a 501C3 non-profit founded in 1998 and reaching 650-1,200 at-risk youth annually, is dedicated to the development implementation of effective Social and Emotional Learning (SEL) Programs and community outreach events. On September 18th, with the help of their first three generous sponsors, TechStyle Fashion Group, The Water Buffalo Club, and South Bay Lexus, PSILYF, and Fresh Brothers Pizza will be celebrating their 20th Annual Day at the Beach; Adopt A Child For One Day” in an effort to bring the HUMAN CONNECTION so many of us need to start the healing process from the past years built up isolated, lonely and worldly injustices and anxiety. Day At The Beach will inspire youth and adults alike by exposing them to positive community activities and healthy experiences that lead to visions of TRUST, INCLUION, RESPECT, HOPE and LOVE for self, others and the world around them.

“Adopt A Child for One Day” Community Event is designed to give underserved children a memorable day filled with one-on-one attention and care. Adult mentors, that also bring their own children or loved ones, should be prepared to be in the water with their mentee, ride boogie boards, get their faces painted, eat pizza, and experience the funniest two-legged mentor/mentee race ever seen. And though there is a lot of uncertainty at the start of the day and maybe even feelings of mistrust and anxiety being matched with someone you have never met before, within 15 minutes the mentor and mentee bond. This starts shaping a beautiful day filled with purpose, energetic conversations, patience, love, laughter. healthy interaction and lots of smiling faces. The mentees bring as much happiness to the adults and the mentors give to the at-risk youth. It’s truly an amazing day…and as many youths say, “the Best Day Of My Life.”

Register today: www.PSILoveYouFoundation.org