Historic Theater Re-Opens with Benefit Concert by Country Musician Zach Williams
Charity supporters Celeste White of Napa and Robert White of Napa opened the doors of newly rebuilt Historic Theater in California
We’re proud for people to experience musician Zach Williams and support The Salvation Army Napa Valley Culinary Training Academy”YOUNTVILLE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Grammy-winning country music artist Zach Williams was the debut artist at the opening of the newly restored Historic Theater in the heart of California's wine country as part of a special event benefitting The Salvation Army Culinary Training Academy in Napa.
— Celeste White, Lux Forum
Celeste White of Napa and Robert White of Napa, ardent supporters of The Salvation Army and part of a public charity called Lux Forum, opened the doors of the newly rebuilt Historic Theater in Yountville. The theater was originally relocated from the former Mare Island Naval Shipyard in Vallejo in 1950.
Celeste White and husband Dr. Robert White and team have restored the theater serving as a place to fulfill the mission of Lux Forum, which is to connect intellectually curious people with spiritual ideas.
The theater is the new home of the Lux Forum, the event arm for the Yountville Community Church. The Forum offers lectures and conferences by nationally recognized speakers on topics from science to arts and economics.
The non-profit Lux Forum, founded by the Whites, embarked on an extensive restoration of the theater and the church.
“We’re proud that Lux Forum is able to offer this beautiful space for people to experience the talents of such a noted artist as Zach Williams and support of The Salvation Army Napa Valley Culinary Training Academy at the same time,” said Lux Forum co-founder Celeste White. “The work of the Academy is so important in providing a second chance for people as well as in feeding so many of our neighbors. It’s the kind of work the entire Napa Valley community can celebrate.”
“We’re thrilled to be able to present this restored jewel to people of Yountville and the entire Napa Valley region,” said Lux Forum co-founder Robert White. “This space will serve as place where people can come for curious people to gather, explore and discuss important contemporary topics, illuminated by the knowledge of the ages.”
To mark the public opening of the restored theater space, Lux Forum sponsored the benefit concert by Williams in August. Since going solo in 2016 he has earned two Grammy awards: In 2018 for his album “Chain Breaker,” and in March when his song “There Was Jesus,” featuring Dolly Parton, was named Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song. In addition to his performance, Williams conducted a “meet and greet” with concertgoers.
Proceeds from the concert and event support the work of the Napa Valley Culinary Training Academy as the only certified jobs-training program in Napa County specifically designed to provide employable skills to adults engaged in recovery from addiction, trauma or homelessness. The program provides both training as well as up to two years of supportive housing for graduates. Students participate in a daily meal preparation and service for Napa residents in need, serving more than 600 meals each week.
