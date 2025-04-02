Marta Thoma Hall appointed to Berkeley Art Museum and Pacific Film Archive's National Leadership Board

BERKELEY, CA, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Hall Art and Technology Foundation is pleased to announce the appointment of its co-founder Marta Thoma Hall to The Berkeley Art Museum and Pacific Film Archive (BAMPFA) National Leadership Board. Thoma Hall brings extensive knowledge in fine arts, cultural studies and technology to the board. She is a nationally recognized painter and sculptor based in the San Francisco Bay Area and Hawaii, and founder of the Hall Art & Technology Foundation, a philanthropic effort inspiring the next generation of creators and inventors.Thoma Hall is known for her efforts in advancing the work of disadvantaged artists and fostering inclusive cultural conversations. Since 2023, she has owned and operated The Floating Museum, a barge located in Alameda in the Oakland Estuary. The Floating Museum features collections from underrepresented artists, reimagining art accessibility and spotlighting historically neglected artists.Prior to opening the museum, Thoma Hall served as President of Velodyne Acoustics LLC and Velodyne Lidar Inc. and founded the World Safety Summit for Autonomous Cars in 2017. She was born and raised in Berkeley and graduated from the University of California, Berkeley with a B.A. in fine arts.“I’m honored to be appointed to the National Leadership Board and look forward to supporting BAMPFA, the arts, and the Berkeley community and beyond for years to come,” says Thoma Hall. “Expanding access to the arts and amplifying underrepresented voices has always been at the heart of my work, and I’m excited to use my experience to help further BAMPFA’s mission to foster creativity and cultural dialogue.”Thoma Hall will work alongside other board members to support BAMPFA’s mission to create spaces for creativity, community and meaningful conversations.BAMPFA’s National Leadership Board serves as a strategic partner, community builder, institutional champion, and transformative investor in the organization.To learn more about BAMPFA, visit https://bampfa.org/

