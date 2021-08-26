Leading AI-Camera Manufacturer VDO360 Partners with NYDLA to Offer Videoconferencing Products Via TAC-USA Superstore
AI-Camera manufacturer VDO360 partners with NYDLA to offer affordable, cutting-edge videoconferencing solutions via the TAC-USA Superstore.
Partnering with an industry leader like VDO360 provides our members quality products at outstanding prices. It's a perfect fit for our cooperative initiative”EDGEWATER, MD., USA, August 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VDO360, a cutting-edge and intelligent camera system manufacturer, announces its partnership with the New York Distance Learning Association (NYDLA). This strategic move brings VDO360 products to a broader market as part of NYDLA's TAC-USA Superstore. VDO360 is also one of NYDLA's Platinum-level sponsors.
A global leader in manufacturing smart auto-framing cameras, VDO360's primary mission is to make sure quality, cost-effective video conferencing cameras and USB extenders are readily accessible to the public. This is especially crucial now, as the world settles into new learning and working modalities. One of their strategies to achieve this goal is partnering with well-regarded online purchasing cooperatives like NYDLA.
NYDLA has a long history of leading the way in providing value-added services to members and constituencies. Their recently launched cooperative marketplace, TAC-USA, is an ideal portal that easily delivers VDO360 products to the online community. "The ability to offer NYDLA members a convenient way to buy cameras speeds up deployment, making it a win for many purchasing departments," says Dan Freeman, VDO360 CEO and Founder.
With over 25 years of experience serving a wide range of markets, TAC-USA delivers significant savings on the technology products and services used by Fortune 500 companies and organizations worldwide. "Partnering with an industry leader like VDO360 provides our members quality products at outstanding prices. It's a perfect fit for our cooperative initiative," says NYDLA's CEO and Chairman, Tom Capone. Members also earn "TAC Points" for use toward future purchases.
NYDLA is the foremost organization that serves the needs of sectors like remote work, distance and digital learning, and video collaboration. They help over 579 million people throughout North America. The organization delivers support and education via satellite, video conferencing, online, offline, and other distribution methods. NYDLA provides the latest information about emerging technology, collaboration options, system design, and application innovation for our "anytime, anywhere, global collaboration world."
VDO360 is a leading provider of intelligent cameras used for distance learning and remote work applications. They designed their family of AI-based auto-framing cameras for situations where presenters need freedom of movement within their meeting environments. The NaturalVision™ algorithm delivers videoconferencing and remote experiences that let technology step aside and human-to-human interaction happen. These cameras are perfect for teachers, trainers, and anyone needing dynamic meeting spaces.
Get VDO360 cameras through NYDLA's TAC-USA portal or reach out to Pat Cassella (pat@vd0360.com) for any questions about which camera solution is right for your situation.
About VDO360
VDO360 designs and manufacturers next-generation video collaboration systems with a razor-sharp eye for what people need right now and where the technology is heading. They create world-class solutions that are affordable, easy-to-use, eco-friendly, and work well with the collaboration platforms people depend on. Visit vdo360.com to find out more.
