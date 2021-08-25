Updated Air Dispersion Modeling Guidance and Form MD Available

For those projects that may require modeling, DNR updated three guidance documents and Form MD. The updates remove references to the 24-hour and annual SO 2 National Ambient Air Quality Standards (NAAQS), which have been revoked. In Iowa, these standards were revoked on April 9, 2019, or one year after the effective date of the area's initial designation for the 2010 1-hour standard. The 24-hour and annual SO 2 NAAQS no longer need to be considered in modeling projects.

The 24-hour and annual SO 2 Prevention of Significant Deterioration (PSD) Increments, Significant Impact Levels (SIL), and Significant Monitoring Concentration (SMC) are all still in effect and should continue to be used in PSD applications when necessary.