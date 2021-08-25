Jeremy Parsons Announced As 2021 New Song Music Contest Early Bird Finalist

The San Antonio, TX singer-songwriter will perform with seven other finalists on December 4th in Asheville, NC.

We are thrilled to announce our Early Bird Finalist for the 20th annual NewSong Music Performance & Songwriting Competition: Jeremy Parsons!”
— New Song Music Contest

SAN ANTONIO, TX, USA, August 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The New Song Music Contest announced on their website and email blast, earlier today: "We are thrilled to announce our Early Bird Finalist for the 20th annual NewSong Music Performance & Songwriting Competition: Jeremy Parsons!"

"It has been a marathon of listening sessions this summer, carefully reviewing each entry submitted & honestly, we could have filled the entire 2021 slate of finalists with all of the excellence that’s come in so far. Thank you for being part of this effort."

Jeremy Parsons was born in San Antonio, Texas, and grew up soaking in the sounds of Country Music. Self taught, he began to write and perform regularly by high school and in 2011 he was awarded a Texas Music Award. over the last decade has played all over the U.S and Europe, including, of course, numerous venues in Texas on a regular basis.

Check out his website to learn all about Parson’s recent work and songwriting & Come hear him perform his original songs live on-stage, alongside our seven other NewSong finalists, on Saturday, December 4 in our Performance Showcase Final Round hosted by Citizen Vinyl in downtown Asheville, NC.

ABOUT NEW SONG MUSIC: Now in its twentieth year, New Song Music is an artist development organization and independent record label with its two-fold mission: 1. To build a supportive community of performers and songwriters across all genres of music and levels of skill. 2. To identify the truly exceptional artists within this community and to work closely with them to develop their careers and introduce their music to a broader, international audience. https://www.newsong-music.com/

ABOUT JEREMY PARSONS: Jeremy Parsons draws from his personal experiences to create songs that are keenly perceptive and meaningful. Parsons has topped the international iTunes sales charts, the Roots Music Report charts, the IndieWorld Country chart and has appeared on many others. His videos have been Official Selections in IMdB film festivals. After living in Nashville for several years, Jeremy has returned home to Texas. His new album, “Things To Come” was released on January 8, 2021. He was recently added to a Spotify Editorial playlist, resulting in over 137K streams of the title track.

https://open.spotify.com/track/1Yn7yHJRSsKQwdA00Feqyb
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yy-7SvdxcVs
http://www.facebook.com/jeremyparsonsmusic
http://www.twitter.com/jmparsonsmusic
http://www.instagram.com/jmpickinfool


Michael Stover
MTS Management Group
michael@mtsmanagementgroup.com

Contact
Michael Stover
MTS Management Group michael@mtsmanagementgroup.com
Company/Organization
MTS Management Group
227 Gill Road
Apollo, Pennsylvania, 15613
United States
4124455282
About

MTS Management Group is more than just an artist management/publicity/promotions company…It is where INDIE artists get MAJOR exposure! Specializing in full-service artist management, publicity and promotions, radio and social media campaigns for new and established independent artists and indie labels, MTS Management Group and MTS Records are on the cutting edge of today’s new music business. Founded in 2010 by Award-winning songwriter, musician and producer, Michael Stover. A music industry veteran of over 30 years, Michael is a graduate of the Art Institute of Pittsburgh, with a degree specializing in the Music and Video business. Michael has used that education to gain a wealth of experience within the industry: from retail music manager and DJ, to two-time Billboard Magazine Contest winning songwriter, performer and chart-topping producer, and finally, award-winning artist manager, publicist, promoter and label president. In just 7 years, MTS Records has released 32 Top 40 New Music Weekly country chart singles, including TWELVE #1s and 8 Top 85 Music Row chart singles.

http://www.mtsmanagementgroup.com

