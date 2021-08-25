Jungkook’s worldwide birthday celebration expands to NYC with a 360 digital immersive exhibit

photo source from big hit entertainment

World’s first Idol to have a 360° immersive digital exhibition and virtual reality meet and greet

NEW YORK, NY, U.S.A., August 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jungkook__China is a nonprofit Fanclub organization from China for Jeon Jung-kook, the main vocalist in the South Korean boy band BTS. As one of the most popular K-Pop groups, BTS has more than 90 million fans around the world. Jungkook’s self-produced ‘Still With You’ is named the ‘Buzziest Drop’ and the ‘Longest Reign’ of 2020 by Soundcloud, and officially the #1 Best-Seller song of 2020 on Amazon.

For Jungkook’s 24th birthday on September 1st, 2021, they are also taking over London and South Korea with 14K+ LED displays throughout the subway systems and more. With Jungkook__China’s support, Jungkook will be the first idol to have a fan base supporting in-house a 360° digital immersive illumination exhibit and the first to offer virtual reality meet and greet in NYC.

During this one day event on September 1st, 2021, over a thousand attendees will be expected to attend with tickets selling out within four days of release. Located in midtown Manhattan (248 W 37th Street), the event will feature three parts, consisting of a 360° immersive projection gallery, virtual reality meet and greet and memo wall for fans to write down their birthday wishes for Jungkook.



Participants in this event include Sparkleblue Group PR marketing agency and Lightbox. The Lightbox is an experienced incubator located in Manhattan. They launched next-generation consumer and branded experiences in their 360-degree, immersive environment. Currently, the Lightbox is presenting New York City’s first-ever ticketed live game show experience open to the public, Game of 1000 Boxes.

Event Website:

www.happyjkday.com