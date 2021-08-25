PennDOT Litter Cleanup This Week in South Central PA

Work is part of Wolf Administration efforts to combat litter

Harrisburg, PA – In an effort to clean up local roadways, PennDOT District 8 maintenance crews will pick up litter through Thursday, August 26, on interstates and other high-volume roadways in the district’s eight-county south central region.

This work in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry, and York counties is part of a statewide effort to expand and enhance PennDOT’s routine litter cleanup activities through Labor Day.

“Pennsylvania is known for its scenic landscapes and vistas,” said District 8 Acting Executive Christopher Drda. “Keeping our roads clear of litter and debris preserves the natural beauty of our state and shows we have pride in our communities.”

“Litter on our roadways is unsightly, can adversely impact the environment, and creates potential safety hazards for motorists and PennDOT crews and equipment,” said District 8 Assistant District Executive for Maintenance Dale Good. “It is essential that everyone, including PennDOT, does their part to reduce roadside litter.”

PennDOT crews will focus litter cleanup activities on the following roads:

• Adams County: Route 15;

• Cumberland County: I-81 and Route 581;

• Dauphin County: I-81, I-83, and Route 22/322;

• Franklin County: I-81, Route 11, Route 16, Route 30, and Route 75;

• Lancaster County: Route 30, Route 222, and Route 283;

• Lebanon County: I-78, I-81, Route 22, Route 72, Route 322, Route 501, and

Route 934;

• Perry County: Route 22/322 and Route 11/15;

• York County: I-83, Route 15, and Route 30.

There will be no impacts to traffic during litter cleanup activities. Motorists are reminded to slow down, drive with caution, and watch for workers near the roadway.

For more information on how the public can help with anti-littering efforts to keep our state highways clean see PennDOT’s Roadside Beautification webpage. Photos of department-force and volunteer cleanups, informational graphics, and videos from Wolf Administration officials discouraging litter are available in PennDOT’s Litter-Beautification Media Center.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA . 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, 717-418-5018

