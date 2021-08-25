Northbound Route 51 Short-term Traffic Stoppage Thursday in Allegheny County

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11, in cooperation with Miller Transfer is announcing a short-term traffic stoppage on northbound Route 51 (Hayden Boulevard) in Elizabeth and Forward townships, Allegheny County will occur Thursday, August 26 weather permitting.

Miller Transfer will be moving a super load beginning at 9 a.m. from Glassport to Greensburg. To allow movement of the super load, a portion of North 3rd Avenue between McKeesport Boulevard and the on-ramp to northbound Route 51 will close to traffic for several minutes. The super load will access the northbound Route 51 off-ramp heading in the opposite direction. Additionally, the super load will travel southbound on Route 51 in the northbound lanes, necessitating the stoppage of northbound traffic for 30 minutes or less. Police will assist with these short-term traffic stoppages.

The super load route is as follows:

Southbound on Lincoln Boulevard (Route 2001)

Lincoln Boulevard becomes McKeesport Road (Route 2001)

Travel west on North 3rd Avenue (police will assist with a traffic stoppage)

Travel on the northbound Route 51 off-ramp in the opposite direction (police will close the ramp)

Travel in the southbound direction on Route 51 (Hayden Boulevard) in the northbound lanes (police will stop northbound Route 51 traffic for a short duration)

Cross over into the southbound lanes of Route 51 at Route 48 (Scenery Drive) and continue south

Eastbound Interstate 70

Eastbound Route 31

Northbound on Old Route 119 (Route 3093)

Old Route 119 becomes Center Avenue (Route 3111)

Eastbound on Arona Road (Route 3071)

Eastbound on Route 136 to Willow Crossing Road

PennDOT is not involved in this work and is providing this information as a public service announcement only. For additional information contact Brian Abbuhl at 330-578-6103 .

Message boards will be used to alert the public. Motorists are advised to use caution, allow extra time, and expect traffic stoppages. Delays should be expected.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Allegheny, Beaver, and Lawrence counties at www.penndot.gov/District11.

Information about infrastructure in District 11, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D11Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/PennDOTNews and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PennsylvaniaDepartmentofTransportation and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot/.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #