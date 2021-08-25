Eighth Street Remains Closed in Delaware Township, Northumberland County

Montoursville, PA –Motorists are advised that Route 1006 (Eighth Street) remains closed between Church Road and Route 1007 (Susquehanna Trail) in Delaware Township, Northumberland County, for a bridge replacement project.

A detour using Route 1007 (Susquehanna Trail) and Route 44 will continue to be in place while work is being performed.

Motorists are reminded that Warrior Run School District begins classes on Thursday, August 26. The school buildings are located on the Susquehanna Trail, which is part of the detour. Motorists are reminded to be alert, slow down and use caution.

The Eighth Street Bridge replacement project is part of the $8.9 million project which includes mill and resurface of Interstate 180, and rehabilitation to the bridges on Interstate 180 that span Route 44, and drainage work on Route 254 under Route 147.

Work on this project is expected to be completed by the end of November 2021, weather permitting.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202

