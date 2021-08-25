Submit Release
I-376 Beaver Valley Expressway Longitudinal Joint Repair Work Begins Wednesday Night in Beaver County

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing joint repair work on I-376 (Beaver Valley Expressway) in Beaver County, will begin tonight, Wednesday night, August 25 weather permitting.

Overnight single-lane restrictions will occur on I-376 between the Center (Exit 42) and the Hopewell (Exit 48) interchanges nightly from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. through early October.

Work will occur in both directions of each roadway. A single 11-foot lane will be maintained during this slow-moving operation. Additionally, daylight line painting operations may occur.

The work is part of a multi-interstate longitudinal joint rehabilitation project. Northeast Paving is the prime contractor.

Motorists should use caution when traveling through the areas.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #

