Road Widening Continues Next Week on Route 220 in Muncy Township, Lycoming County

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists who travel Route 220 in Muncy Township, Lycoming County, are advised that a road widening project continues next week near the new Geisinger medical building.

On Sunday, August 29 through Tuesday, August 31, the contractor, Glenn O. Hawbaker will be installing a storm sewer across Route 220. Work will be completed between the hours of 7:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. Motorists can expect single lane conditions with flagging on Route 220 between Interstate 180 and Drick Road.

The week of Monday, August 28, roadwork on Route 220 between the Interstate 180 interchange and Village Road will continue. Work includes widening of the roadway, new drainage, paving, and line painting. Work will be performed primarily during daylight hours with some night work. Motorists should expect minimal impact to traffic.

Work is expected to be completed by the end of October, weather permitting.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, watch for lane changes, and are urged to drive with caution in the area.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour and Columbia counties at www.penndot.gov/District3.

Information about infrastructure in District 3 including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D3Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/PennDOTNews and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PennsylvaniaDepartmentofTransportation and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot/.

MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov.

###