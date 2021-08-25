GRS and Technology Partner Anacomp Awarded $950M Ceiling IDIQ Contract by the U.S. Air Force
Data Discovery Solution To Support Advanced Battle Management System (ABMS)BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Government Research Specialists (GRS), a U.S. leading research and solutions consultant to Federal agencies, with strategic partner, Anacomp, Inc., was awarded a $950M ceiling indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract by the U.S. Air Force to develop data discovery capabilities across all operations.
GRS’s technology solutions will support the maturation, demonstration and proliferation of capability across platforms and domains, leveraging open systems design, modern software and algorithm development in order to enable Joint All Domain Command and Control (JADC2). The contract is part of a multiple award multi-level security effort to provide development and operation of systems as a unified force across all domains (air, land, sea, space, cyber, and electromagnetic spectrum) in an open architecture family of systems that enables capabilities via multiple integrated platforms.
GRS is working with technology partner, Anacomp, Inc., to deliver the D3 Data Discovery & Distillation Solution to further the systems unification goals of JADC2 to enable data-driven decision-making using all types of data, from any source and at any location.
“The D3 Solution provides the flexibility to see, control and unlock the power of data across all data stores, from remote container environments to operations centers. We are proud to be selected to support the technology needs of the USAF and JADC2,” said Mike Hogan, Chief Operating Officer, GRS.
D3 takes advantage of cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine-learning capabilities to run autonomously with unsupervised tools that can process datasets and assign metadata without a large burden of resources.
“Anacomp’s D3 Data Discovery engine is a fully scalable and modular solution, offering real-time, accurate and fast integration of petabyte volumes of both unstructured and structured data. D3 delivers data customized to the mission,” said Tom Cunningham, Anacomp’s Chief Executive Officer.
This contract continues both GRS’s and Anacomp’s long-term, supportive role with the DoD and other Federal agency customers who require solutions that provide high-level security, accuracy and deliver ROI. U.S. forces depend on data at their fingertips, and platforms like D3 bring those capabilities into reality.
About GRS and Anacomp
GRS is the research and consulting division of Government Sales Specialists, the largest Federal consultant working with agency officials for over 15 years to help simplify and accelerate the procurement of innovative IT solutions. Anacomp has over 50 years of experience serving Federal agencies with cutting-edge digital transformation and data visibility solutions.
