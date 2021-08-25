Hurricane Hole Superyacht Marina at Paradise Landing's Spectacular Expansion & Reconstruction
Iconic marina's spectacular expansion & reconstruction slated Q4 2021 debut. Master-planned yachting village offers extraordinary amenities for owners and crew.
With great respect for Hurricane Hole’s rich history in The Bahamas, we are committed to redeveloping this famous marina into a premier yachting destination and a place for the community to enjoy.”PARADISE ISLAND , THE BAHAMAS, August 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Transformation has begun of the iconic Hurricane Hole Marina on Paradise Island into what will be the leading superyacht destination in The Bahamas. Renamed Hurricane Hole Superyacht Marina at Paradise Landing, the renowned destination has been fully reimagined to include luxury residences, retail services, amazing dining, and amenities designed for owners, guests and crew.
— David Kosoy, Executive Chairman & Founder of Sterling Global Financial
Construction is underway with the completion of the marina scheduled for Q4 2021.
“This will be a new dimension in yachting in The Bahamas, and luxury living on Paradise Island,” said David Kosoy, Executive Chairman & Founder, Sterling Global Financial, the project’s developer, manager, and owner. “With great respect for Hurricane Hole’s place in the rich history of Paradise Island, and The Bahamas, we are committed to restoring this famous marina into a premier yachting destination, and a place for the community to enjoy.”
Envisioned by an international team of development experts, architects and designers, the restored marina property will feature a combination of floating and fixed concrete docks, luxury dockside residences, amazing dining, waterfront bars, a gourmet grocery store, executive office space, and an exceptional array of much needed services on Paradise Island. Separate pool, lounge, and gym facilities will be dedicated for yacht captains and crew add to the property’s unique appeal.
“We’re extremely proud that this project is making a significant contribution to job creation and economic opportunities for many Bahamians businesses. We appreciate the support from the Bahamas government to make it happen,” said Khaalis Rolle, President of Sterling Advisory Services and former Bahamas Minister of State for Investments. “This project is extremely good for Bahamas Tourism and will employ a tremendous number of workers while creating long term value for the Bahamian tourism brand.
Luxury Amenities for Yacht Owners and Convenient Services for Captains and Crew
Once complete, the newly redeveloped superyacht marina will feature 6,100 linear feet of deep-water concrete docks with slips up to 420 feet. The marina sea walls are designed to reduce wake and wave action in all conditions. The five-star marina will provide 24-hour security, on-site Customs & Immigration services 400-amp, 480-volt power, fuel and pump-out service, laundry, shower, and dressing room facilities.
Owners of residences will benefit from special membership opportunities at the Ocean Club Golf Course, an 18-hole par 72 championship course designed by PGA champion Tom Weiskopf, as well as membership in Paradise Island’s Beach Club on Cabbage Beach.
The Residences at Paradise Landing will feature two and three-bedroom layouts with contemporary design, including 10-foot high, floor-to-ceiling windows. Every unit will have expansive water, and marina views.
Paradise Landing amenities will include a gourmet grocery store, provisioning services, wine and liquor boutique with dockside delivery, a luxury day spa and nail salon, full-service gym, a dry cleaner, bank, executive office space, medical clinic and pharmacy. At just 120 steps from the world-renowned Atlantis Resort, owners at Hurricane Hole have immediate access to the resort’s 40 restaurants and bars, luxury shopping, waterpark, and casino.
Sterling Global Financial currently manages and administers over $9 billion of assets in real estate investment, development, lending, infrastructure, and bank and trust services. The Company has more than $1 billion in projects in its development pipeline.
For more information email info@hurricaneholemarina.com or call +1-242-677-1900 HurricaneHoleMarina.com and SterlingGlobalLTD.com.
Diana Hanford
Pierson Grant
+1 954-776-1999
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Hurricane Hole Superyacht Marina's Major Construction Milestone - COMING Q4 2021