TCEQ approves fines totaling $493,851

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality today approved penalties totaling $229,436 against 17 regulated entities for violations of state environmental regulations.

Agreed orders were issued for the following enforcement categories: seven air quality, one municipal solid waste, four municipal wastewater discharge, two petroleum storage tank, and four public water system.

In addition, on Aug. 24, the executive director approved penalties totaling $264,415 against 77 entities.

Agenda items from today’s meeting can be viewed on the TCEQ website. TCEQ's next agenda meeting is scheduled for Sept. 8, 2021. Meetings can be viewed live on the Agenda Meeting Webcasts webpage. Archived meetings can be viewed on the TCEQ YouTube channel. Follow us on Twitter: @TCEQ.