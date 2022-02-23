Concora and AEP Span Announce Strategic Partnership
AEP Span Launches Design Studio Powered by Concora Spec; Streamlines BIM, Accelerates Building Product Specifications, and Increases Sales
This new platform is part of our strategic digital transformation efforts and complements our existing plans. Providing the right tools and technologies to our customers is key.”WEST SACRAMENTO, CA, USA, February 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concora, developer of the commercial building products industry’s only digital experience platform designed specifically for commercial building product manufacturers, and AEP Span — a premier architectural metal roofing and siding products manufacturer—have formed a strategic partnership.
— John T. Provencal, Manager Marketing AEP Span North America
This business alliance begins with the recent and successful commercial launch of AEP Span’s brand-new online Design Studio, which core architects, engineers and contractors can access via AEP Span’s corporate website. The new web experience — which serves as an expansive and detailed product information hub for AEP Span’s web visitors — not only serves as a branded extension of the AEP Span corporate website, it also provides architects, engineers and contractors with a simpler method for searching, selecting and specifying its commercial building products.
The Concora platform equips AEP Span with an intuitive product selection experience for its design community, technical content management and publishing that is easy, and real-time access to detailed metrics and analytics — product asset downloads, unique visits, project-related inquiries, and user contact information — for its sales and marketing teams — enriching its lead generation pipeline, uncovering true purchasing intent, and driving sales.
"We are pleased with the partnership between AEP Span and Concora. The ability for architects, and contractors to get quick and easy access to our products and associated technical documentation all from one site makes the submittal process a breeze. This new platform will certainly enhance the customer experience and journey," says John T. Provencal, marketing manager at AEP Span North America.
In return, AEP Span’s design community has access to a plethora of technical product content—CAD, BIM/Revit, product guide specifications, warranty information, installation and sustainability documentation— and project management/submittal generation tools that accelerate product selections and increase the likelihood of bid invitations and specifications.
"For us, it’s all about the customer and specifier journey-making it easy to do business with us. This new platform is part of our strategic digital transformation efforts we started a few years ago and complements our existing plans. Providing the right tools and technologies to our customers is key," says Provencal.
“Building material manufacturers need modern solutions for getting specified more. In today’s world, top-selling companies rely on their websites to reach more AEC’s and gain valuable information around exactly who is interested in their products," said Eric Snyder, CEO, Concora. "That’s where our web experience platform comes in. We help manufacturers, like AEP Span, grow specifications with customized tools that integrate into any existing website and make the buyer journey simple.”
The new website experience also provides sales teams real-time access to detailed metrics and analytics that streamline internal lead generation tactics and helps sales and marketing teams uncover true purchasing intent: BIM content downloads, unique visits, project submittals, and user contact information. Architects, engineers, contractors, and specifiers interested in seeing how AEP Span’s vast lineup of architectural metal roofing and siding solutions are now presented online are invited to visit https://aepspan.concora.com.
About Concora
Drive more product specifications with Concora Spec. Building product manufacturers choose our platform to sell more building materials by making the online specification process easy for architects, engineers, contractors and designers. Learn more about Concora.
About AEP Span
AEP Span has been a premier metal roofing and siding products manufacturer for over 50 years, offering an unrivaled commitment to the success of architects achieving innovative built environments where people live, work, learn, and play. AEP Span offers a portfolio of quality metal roofing and siding which have been tested by an accredited third-party and provides inspiring solutions architects can rely on to design and build with confidence. Learn more about AEP Span at https://aepspan.com.
Candace Shackelford
Concora
