Sessionwire Launches Sessionwire 2.0 — Industry’s First All-in-One Remote Music and Audio Production Environment
Sessionwire replaces multiple tools for a seamless session from anywhere, Connecting other studios with us using Sessionwire presents a whole new way of doing business and discovering talent”VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, September 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sessionwire® Communications, Inc. has launched Sessionwire 2.0, the industry’s first all-in-one workflow-based remote music and audio production environment that seamlessly integrates with a wide range of popular DAWs.
— Glen Rosenstein (U2, Madonna, Talking Heads, Miles Davis)
Available in a range of plans, including free-trial, pay-per-project, no-contract-required monthly subscription, and a full-year subscription, Sessionwire allows musicians, engineers, producers — anyone with a key stake in a writing or recording project — to connect and collaborate over the Internet via high-quality audio and video within any Mac- or Windows-based DAW live, from anywhere in the world.
Sessionwire’s core components include the stand-alone Mac and Windows app, online community, a suite of cross-platform plug-ins, and the unique Sessionview, a browser-based production environment that allows anyone with a link to participate in a remote session with live High-Quality audio and video.
Sessionwire features peer-to-peer, live audio and video chat and bi-directional DAW connectivity via two High Quality (HQ) audio plug-ins and a professional quality macOS and Windows app. A wide range of popular cross-platform DAWs are supported, including Pro Tools, Logic, Studio One, DP, Cubase, FL Studio, Reaper, and more.
Sessionwire solves the main challenges associated with remote collaboration found in other remote recording apps — that of having to cobble together different audio, video, and file transfer services to re-create a realistic virtual recording environment.
Sessionwire’s all-in-one seamless integration of high-quality audio and video enables artists to focus on the music and creative process, not technology connections and communications coordination.
Available in all standard plug-in formats (AU, AAX, VST3), the two Sessionwire High-Quality (HQ) audio plug-ins (Send and Receive) allow live peer-to-peer connectivity between any two DAWs. Recording/mixing/overdub functionality can be achieved by sending live HQ audio back and forth between the two DAWs.
An auto-mute Talkback feature in the plug-ins simulates the standard communication channel found between control room and artist in an actual recording studio. Talkback can be done either through the computer or the Sessionwire Talkback plug-in, which allows you to manage talkback sources within the DAW.
Sessionview allows individuals to be invited to a remote session via a browser link and participate via high-quality video chat with a discrete HQ audio stream. Sessionview’s HQ audio and video quality far surpass that of consumer-grade video platforms like Zoom or Skype which can often suffer from glitchy audio and grainy video.
A unique feature of Sessionwire is the ability to connect and record with anyone in the Sessionwire community. Collaborative partners in the community can be found using the Sessionwire Community Discover tab using tagged keywords from a person’s profile. Once a collaborative partner is found, a connect request can be sent and once that request is accepted, the two Sessionwire members can begin collaborating on a live project using their own software.
“From recording and mixing, to commenting on a track or just hanging out, anything that you can do in a real studio you can do with Sessionwire virtually,” says Sessionwire founder Robin Leboe. “Sessionwire addresses the remote recording problems that musicians and engineers have with trying to be creative while managing multiple services such as Zoom and Dropbox. We’ll be continually adding new streamlined workflow features over the coming months, which will further enhance Sessionwire’s position as the first all-in-one remote recording studio solution for musicians and engineers.”
For more information, visit www.sessionwire.com.
