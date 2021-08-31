New CREW member joins Imperium board
WEW CREW member Tiffany Newhouse, CEO, Newhouse Project Consulting, lands board seat
Betty quickly began doing what she does best, and that is connecting people. This is what Women Elevating Women is all about.”SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, August 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- W.E.W. Women Elevating Women is proud to announce the appointment of one of its newest WEW CREW members, Tiffany Newhouse, to the board of Inperium, a nonprofit corporation that provides a financial and administrative foundation for select nonprofit agencies to deliver health-related services to clients.
The WEW CREW is a private peer advisory group for women of color with diverse backgrounds who meet virtually every month to network and learn about issues like access to capital for women of color, health and wellness, financial education, and collaborating with partners and teams.
A San Francisco–based expert in organizational development and change management, WEW CREW member Tiffany Newhouse has worked with small, midsize, and Fortune 500 companies for more than 20 years as CEO of Newhouse Project Consulting (NPC). NPC recently led the Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) system through a comprehensive project focused on process improvements, leadership strategies, and culture transformation. Another project centered on the enterprise-wide implementation of a new software platform for healthcare giant Kaiser Permanente. NPC’s change management team led the successful deployment of this first technology upgrade in 20 years for Kaiser Permanente Northern California, a $45 billion business with more than 75,000 employees.
Tiffany’s most recent passion is RESILIENCE, a Mental Health Literacy Program delivered under the NPC brand to more than 7,000 people across the U.S. The RESILIENCE project works to increase knowledge and awareness of mental health issues, reduce stigma, and teach individuals to have the confidence to support themselves and others in a mental health crisis. Learn more at iam-resilient.com
With extensive experience not just as an entrepreneur but also as a leader at Fortune 100 companies including Microsoft and ChevronTexaco, Tiffany was interested in elevating her profile by using her time and talent as part of a corporate board of directors. She credits Women Elevating Women founder and CEO Betty Hines with opening up the opportunity for her to fulfill this goal. “Betty quickly began doing what she does best, and that is connecting people. This is what Women Elevating Women is all about.”
About Women Elevating Women
Women Elevating Women ( W.E.W. ) is a group for Women Entrepreneurs & Executives earning at least 6-figures who DESIRE to grow their brand globally. Through meaningful mastermind sessions, members ELEVATE & ENHANCE their EMPIRE with resources, workshops, and strategies that allow them to COLLABORATE, CONNECT, and build COMMUNITY regardless of cultural differences or comparison! The founder is in the business of ELEVATION!! https://bettyhines.com
About Newhouse Project Consulting
Headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, Newhouse Project Consulting (NPC) is a niche consulting firm with a global footprint. NPC focuses on providing a range of organizational management consulting services with three core specialties: Organization Development, Change Management & Adoption, and Technology Solutions. http://npconsulting.co
About Inperium
Inperium is a nonprofit corporation that provides financial resources and back-office support to nonprofit agencies offering health related support and services, particularly in the areas of substance abuse, mental health, and intellectual disability. Inperium uses a unique affiliation structure that, unlike traditional mergers or acquisitions, allows affiliate organizations to retain their name, mission, employees, and individual culture and identity. https://inperium.org
