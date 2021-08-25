Perrin Conferences to Host Virtual Opioid Litigation Conference
Co-chairs, Christopher R. Carroll of Kennedys Law and Jeffrey B. Simon of Simon Greenstone Panatier are excited to present an engaging opioid litigation agenda.
We will bring together timely updates on the opioid litigation. This conference features a top-notch agenda with panels led by prominent plaintiff and defense attorneys and insurance professionals.”WAYNE, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Perrin Conferences, the leading national provider of joint plaintiff/defense litigation conferences, is pleased to host a virtual Opioid Litigation Conference on September 9, 2021. This one-day conference features the national leaders in opioid litigation and will focus on topics relevant to all parties affected by the opioid epidemic.
— Lynnsey Perrin, President & CEO of Perrin Conferences
Perrin Conferences, along with this year’s co-chairs, Christopher R. Carroll, Esq. of Kennedys Law LLP and Jeffrey B. Simon, Esq. of Simon Greenstone Panatier, PC, have designed a timely agenda. The panel topics include:
• Status of the Opioid Litigation
• State Court vs. Federal MDL
• How the Opioid Epidemic Worsened During the COVID-19 Pandemic
• Insurance Coverage Issues in the Opioid Context
“As in years past we will bring together timely updates on the opioid litigation,” said Lynnsey Perrin, President & CEO of Perrin Conferences. “The 2021 conference features a top-notch agenda with panels led by prominent plaintiff and defense attorneys and insurance professionals.”
Attendees will have the opportunity to hear from speakers such as:
• Geralyn Datz, PhD, MSCP, Health & Pain Psychologist, Southern Behavioral Medicine Associates, PLLC
• Richard J. Geddes, Esq., Kennedys Law LLP
• Jenna A. Hudson, Esq., Gilbert LLP
• Daniel J. Healy, Esq., Anderson Kill
• Peter R. Kelso, Principal, Economic & Complex Analytics, Roux Associates, Inc.
• Dale T. Miller, Esq., Lindemann Miller LLP
• Hunter J. Shkolnik, Esq., Napoli Shkolnik PLLC
• Monica Sullivan, Esq., Nicolaides Fink Thorpe Michaelides Sullivan LLP
• Jonathan P. Zayle, Esq., Professional Liability Claims Manager, Athens Administrators
CLE credit is available. Please contact Bethany Corio at bcorio@perrinconferences.com if you have any questions regarding accreditation.
For more details on registration, please contact Lynnsey Perrin at lperrin@perrinconferences.com or visit the Perrin Conferences website at www.perrinconferences.com.
About Perrin Conferences:
The leading national provider of joint plaintiff/defendant litigation conferences, Perrin Conferences offers comprehensive and specialized continuing legal education both virtual and live in an atmosphere of learning, networking, and sharing. Bringing together preeminent national talent in specialty legal fields, Perrin Conferences ensures its conferences deliver innovative content, networking opportunities and career development. Attendees gain insights that cannot be found anywhere else. Follow the latest news from Perrin Conferences on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/perrin-conferences-llc or Twitter @PerrinConf. For more information on the company and upcoming conferences please visit www.perrinconferences.com.
# # #
Amy Williams
Perrin Conferences
+1 908-612-3586
awilliams@perrinconferences.com