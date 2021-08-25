Axle ai CEO Sam Bogoch Interviewed on The Industry Show

The Industry Show Sam Bogoch, axle ai CEO, profiled on Republic Journal axle ai Logo - axle ai 2020 Pro supports Avid's Media Composer

We believe Sam and his team at Axle.ai have the right ingredients and leadership to be the next unicorn. Adobe's 1.3bn acquisition of Frame.io is a validation of the importance of software for media.” — Nitin Bajaj, The Industry Show

BOSTON, MA, USA, August 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Axle ai, the company that is making media smarter, announced that its CEO, Sam Bogoch, will be appearing on The Industry Show, hosted by Nitin Bajaj. The interview is available immediately for listening or download at www.theindustryshow.org/sambogoch, and the equity crowdfunding campaign is ongoing through September at www.republic.co/axle-ai.

Sam said about the crowdfunding campaign, "Often the small investor gets left out of the real opportunities that are only made available to a select few. We’re proud to say we have continued to keep a portion of our fundraising on Republic, so anyone who believes in our vision can invest with us".

The Industry Show captures the unique combination of wisdom and hustle that entrepreneurs thrive on, through their one line life lessons. These lessons, not quotes, are simple yet profound, and life-changing. A couple of Sam's favorite lessons from the show were "have a no jerks policy", and "when in doubt, listen to your customers".

Founded in 2012, axle’s mission has always been to provide radically simple, affordable media search software that works within standard web browsers and supports nearly any type of local and cloud storage. Since early 2020, the rapid adoption of remote work in the media industry due to COVID-19 has meant tremendous growth of the Future of Work space for media applications and uptake of the company’s software, which has now been deployed at over 700 sites worldwide.

Axle AI has announced a series of key partnerships with publicly-held storage vendors including Seagate, NetApp, Dropbox and Infortrend, and privately-held vendors such as Qumulo, Spectralogic, Symply, Galileo Digital ACNC, and mLogic. The company has also rolled out integrations with the three major video editing platforms – Adobe Premiere Pro, Avid Media Composer and Apple Final Cut Pro X – representing a formidable Future of Work ecosystem for the video industry.

Industry analyst Larry Jordan said: “axle.ai made its initial mark by providing easy to use, extensible and shareable media asset management (MAM) software for media creators. But, as the acquisition by Quantum makes clear, the market is far bigger than just M&E. The world tells stories using pictures. Every company in every industry is shifting to visual communications using digital images. As the numbers of visual images we need to label, track and share explode, companies like axle.ai become even more valuable and necessary.”

axle ai (http://www.axle.ai) is the recognized leader in developing radically simple media management software. Its solutions have helped over 650 media organizations improve the way they create, share and store digital video content with media management solutions that are easy to install, use and afford. axle’s radically simple media management uniquely addresses a burgeoning need and has caught on rapidly among video professionals in sports, post-production, education, broadcast, corporate, house of worship, non-profit, advertising-marketing, and government organizations worldwide. axle ai, Inc. is a privately held company; its founders have extensive industry experience in media asset management for creative applications. Investors include Jason Calacanis’s LAUNCH accelerator (also a customer) and Quake Capital. Learn more at http://www.axle.ai.

The Industry Show shares global entrepreneurial journeys. Now in Season 6, these amazing journeys of success and lessons learned have resonated across the globe. Their videos and podcasts have more than 3 million views/ listens, 200,000+ engagements, and growing. Previous guests on the show include Hasan Minhaj (The Patriot Act), Payal Kadakia (ClassPass), Kellan Carter (Fuse Ventures), and several others. Nitin Bajaj, host of The INDUStry Show said "Hasan was on our show long before he became a household name with the Patriot Act. Payal was a guest years before ClassPass became a unicorn. We obviously don't take any credit for their success, though we take all the pride."

Axle AI Cofounders Sam Bogoch and Patrice Gouttebel appear on Meet the Drapers