Finasana Offers Financial Wellness Employee Benefits for Businesses
Finasana’s For Business solution connects health and wealth, empowering employees to optimize their finances and gain more from existing benefits.
We can’t compartmentalize money stress. It follows us to the gym, out to dinner, and critically, to work”FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, USA, August 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Finasana’s For Business solution connects health and wealth, allowing organizations to empower their employees to reshape their money mindset, optimize their finances, and gain more from existing benefits. The financial wellness platform’s short, easy-to-understand video and audio content simplifies investing, saving, budgeting, and other fundamental personal finance topics.
— Gabi Slemer, Founder, Finasana
Financial worries have a direct and far-reaching impact on employee retention, productivity, and company culture. A survey by Salary Finance revealed that workers experiencing money stress were 5.8 times more likely to miss deadlines and 2.2 times more likely to look for a different job. In a 2019 John Hancock Financial Stress Survey, half of the respondents said money-related anxiety makes them less productive at work. Concerningly, only 18 percent feel confident managing financial decisions.
Financial wellness programs offer hope – both for struggling employees and leaders feeling the brunt of their team’s money stress. That same John Hancock survey revealed that 77 percent of employees think “employer-sponsored financial wellness [are] programs important.”
“Building a robust financial cushion to fall back on is more important now than ever, and we just can’t do that without the right information,” said Finasana’s Founder, Gabi Slemer, CFA.
The numbers paint an alarming picture. The Balance found half of Americans have less than $250 to spare each month. According to a survey by PYMNTS.com and LendingClub, 40 percent of individuals earning over $100,000 annually live paycheck-to-paycheck. For millennials making six figures, it’s 60 percent.
The 2021 Deloitte Global Millennial Survey Report noted that two-thirds of millennials and Gen Zs “often worry or get stressed” about their financial situations.
“We can’t compartmentalize money stress. It follows us to the gym, out to dinner, and critically, to work,” said Gabi, who, alongside a career on Wall Street, is a registered yoga and meditation teacher.
Finasana For Business can stand alone or complement other financial wellness benefits. The company offers an off-the-shelf solution, giving team members immediate access to the platform’s curated content, hands-on activities, quizzes, and next-step recommendations.
In addition, Finasana’s full-service customization option allows businesses to shape a purpose-built financial wellness benefit that fits their employees’ specific needs. This can include the co-development of content, co-branding Finasana’s website and mobile app, an integrated Q&A functionality, and live or virtual events.
“Our approach to money is mindful and balanced,” said Gabi. “Ultimately, we want to help businesses reduce stress, increase productivity, and boost their bottom line.”
About Finasana:
Finasana is an online financial wellness and literacy platform. Finasana’s short, curated video and audio content, hands-on activities, and quizzes empower subscribers to reclaim control of their finances. Finasana champions simplicity and accessibility to make financial literacy attainable for everyone through six categories: investing, budgeting, financial wellness, saving, spending, and borrowing.
