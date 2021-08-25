Benezon Ranks No. 602 on the 2021 Inc. 500/5000
Benezon attributes its 799% Revenue Growth to Superior Customer Service and Technology that Drives Better Health Outcomes
Ranked within the top 1000 on the Inc. 500/5000, I am proud of our entire team that we have continued serving our clients and growing our business amid COVID and a particularly difficult year.”JUPITER, FLORIDA, USA , August 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inc. Magazine has announced that Benezon, a technology company whose mission is to promote employee engagement into their benefits, is No. 602 on its annual Inc. 500/5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses.
— Bart Sheeler, Co-Founder and CEO of Benezon
“We are honored to be recognized by Inc. Magazine and included on such a prestigious, nationally recognized list,” said Bart Sheeler, Co-Founder and CEO of Benezon. “Ranked within the Top 1000 as nearly one of the top 10% of companies on the 2021 Inc. 500/5000, I am especially proud of our entire team that we have been able to continue serving our clients and growing our business amid COVID and a particularly difficult year.”
“Our growth rate is the culmination of a focused and creative vision and outstanding execution from our dedicated and talented team,” said Julian Lago, Co-Founder and President of Benezon. “We are really just getting started and have our sights on continuing our impressive growth and innovation initiatives.”
Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year’s list also proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020’s unprecedented challenges. Among the 5,000, the average median three-year growth rate soared to 543 percent, and median revenue reached $11.1 million. Together, those companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years.
“The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we’ve lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people.”
Benezon’s technology and support helps plan members easily understand and utilize their health plans while enabling employers to improve productivity, employee retention, and remain focused on the business. Specifically, The Benefits App™, Benezon’s Benefits Mobile App, along with their concierge-level advocacy service, offers a one-stop solution for employee benefit needs, serving as a hub with links to member plan information, health portals, telemedicine services, lab values, physician contacts, and pricing information, among other services.
In addition, Benezon’s platform employs technology to help client partners move their groups along the continuum of success that starts with creating awareness, and works through promotion to drive engagement – all in an effort to yield improvement at both the individual member level and for groups and their self-funded Insurance programs.
Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. Benezon’s profile in the Inc. 500/5000 list can be found here: https://www.inc.com/profile/benezon.
Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
About Benezon
Benezon provides a 24/7 personalized healthcare advocacy service to help plan members understand, access and utilize today’s confusing healthcare system. Benezon’s programs leverage multiple tools and year-round communication strategies to enhance program engagement, drive telemedicine utilization, and minimize overall healthcare claims.
The Benezon Back Office™ solution features “white labeled” healthcare advocacy, platforms and service delivery. We free up your team while supporting “your agency brand,” giving you more time to focus on client relationships and landing more sales. For more information visit: www.benezon.com.
About Inc. Media
The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including web sites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Vision Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.
Jessica Tiller
Pugh & Tiller PR
jtiller@pughandtillerpr.com