Essentia Organic Mattress Announces Big Labor Day Sale On All Mattresses and Sleep Products.
Manufactured in Essentia’s GOLS and GOTS certified organic factory, Essentia handcrafts the world’s only natural memory foam mattresses.
Our mission at Essentia is to engineer the healthiest sleep environment possible.”BOCA RATON, FL, USA, August 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Essentia, the maker of the world’s only natural memory foam mattresses, announces its biggest sale of the season with savings on all organic mattresses during the Labor Day Mattress Sale. Essentia has consistently pushed the bounds of what healthy sleep means, making it about more than just the certifications but focusing on performance sleep built to ensure the Essentia sleeper experiences restorative sleep on a safe sleep surface without the use of harmful chemicals found in synthetic mattresses. In these unprecedented times, it is even more important to experience quality sleep that boosts the immune system.
“Our mission at Essentia is to engineer the healthiest sleep environment possible,”' says Jack Dell’Accio, CEO & Founder of Essentia. “There are more mattress options available on the market than ever before, yet the health & wellness benefits of these products remain unchanged. That’s where Essentia is different. Every product is guaranteed Vegan, Cruelty-Free, and in line with our ‘Beyond Organic’ values so that you can sleep soundly knowing you and your family are protected from toxins and other health dangers that linger in the home.”
Starting August 26th, consumers can benefit from 25% off Essentia organic mattresses, pillows, as well as organic crib mattresses and organic mattresses for kids. Consumers will also be gifted organic pillows, a $300 value, free with mattress purchase. Essentia’s Labor Day Sale runs through September 6th.
As the manufacturer, Essentia ensures that you receive the highest quality products direct from the factory to your home. By keeping control of the manufacturing process at Essentia’s GOLS & GOTS certified organic factory Essentia ensures that product quality and standards are kept high. You will be hard-pressed to find an organic mattress that features the performance benefits of Essentia at this great price point.
Essentia’s Beyond Organic program, a self-managed initiative, is at the core of all Essentia product design and processes. Essentia mattresses have always been far beyond organic, the products and all components used are thoughtfully designed and sourced for clean, ethical, and life replenishing sleep.
Essentia’s accomplishments in manufacturing a performance sleep product are highlighted by the wellness experts, media, and athletes using Essentia. The mattress choice of athletes, including over 25% of professional hockey players. Deepak Chopra has recognized Essentia as the preferred combination for his DreamWeaver meditation goggles, and Essentia proudly manufactures the Stay Well mattress featured in Stay Well by Delos rooms in prestigious hotels such as the MGM Grand, Bellagio, and Aria to name a few. As well as many features on Good Morning America, The Ellen Degeneres Show, and Dr. Oz among others.
About Essentia
Essentia is the world’s only natural memory foam company. Its mattresses are free of harmful toxins, allergens, and off-gases found in synthetic mattresses so that customers can reap the full health benefits of sleep, without harming them or the environment. Made in Essentia’s GOLS (Global Organic Latex Standard) and GOTS (Global Organic Textile Standard) certified organic factory, Essentia products are backed by multiple studies, proving their assertions for health, organic construction, and quality, including two proving Essentia allergen-free by Dr. Robert G. Hamilton of the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. You can find Essentia stores across the U.S. and Canada. To learn more, visit myessentia.com and stay updated on Twitter and Facebook.
