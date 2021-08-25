How To Use A DMV Now Kiosk
Visit a South Dakota DMV Now Kiosk and complete a transaction in 2 minutes!
Please bring your driver's license or ID card and have a form of payment ready (credit or debit card).
Transaction types include:
- Updating contact information,
- Renewing a driver license or ID card,
- Renewing a vehicle's registration,
- Printing a seller's permit, and
- Reporting the sale of a vehicle.
View our kiosk tutorial on how to complete a motor vehicle transaction here:
View our kiosk tutorial on how to complete a driver's license transaction here:
South Dakotans can complete a transaction at any kiosk across the state. The kiosk does not have to be in the same county you live in. To find a location near you, please click here.