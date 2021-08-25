How To Use A DMV Now Kiosk

Visit a South Dakota DMV Now Kiosk and complete a transaction in 2 minutes!

Please bring your driver's license or ID card and have a form of payment ready (credit or debit card).

Transaction types include:

Updating contact information,

Renewing a driver license or ID card,

Renewing a vehicle's registration,

Printing a seller's permit, and

Reporting the sale of a vehicle.

View our kiosk tutorial on how to complete a motor vehicle transaction here:

View our kiosk tutorial on how to complete a driver's license transaction here:

South Dakotans can complete a transaction at any kiosk across the state. The kiosk does not have to be in the same county you live in. To find a location near you, please click here.