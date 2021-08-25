Submit Release
How To Use A DMV Now Kiosk

Visit a South Dakota DMV Now Kiosk and complete a transaction in 2 minutes!

Please bring your driver's license or ID card and have a form of payment ready (credit or debit card). 

Transaction types include:

  • Updating contact information,
  • Renewing a driver license or ID card,
  • Renewing a vehicle's registration,
  • Printing a seller's permit, and
  • Reporting the sale of a vehicle.

View our kiosk tutorial on how to complete a motor vehicle transaction here: 

 

View our kiosk tutorial on how to complete a driver's license transaction here: 

 

South Dakotans can complete a transaction at any kiosk across the state. The kiosk does not have to be in the same county you live in. To find a location near you, please click here

