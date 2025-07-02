Submit Release
$2 Technology Fee Added to Certain Motor Vehicle Transactions

Beginning July 1, 2025, a $2 Technology Fee will be added to select transactions. This fee adjustment is necessary to support ongoing investments in secure, efficient, and user-friendly technology systems that enhance the services we provide.

The technology fees will be added to transactions that currently have a fee, including on the following transactions:

  • Title Transfer
  • Vehicle Registration
  • Lien Notation
  • Duplicate Registration
  • Duplicate Plate

The fee is applied to each of the transactions completed at a county office, DMVNow Kiosk, online, or state office.

The Department of Revenue remains committed to delivering high-quality service and appreciate your understanding as we continue to improve and modernize our systems to better serve you.

