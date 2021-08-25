Bridge Replacement Work Continues in Clearfield County

Since mid-August, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has been working to replace a bridge in Clearfield County. The bridge spans Campbell Run on Route 3016 (Marron Road) between Route 729 and Route 3005 (Irvona Road) in Ferguson Township. The old bridge is being replaced by a new box culvert. An average of almost 400 vehicles crosses the structure each day.

With the bridge closed, a detour using Route 729, Route 3022 (Ansonville Road), and Route 3005 (Irvona Road) remains in place. This detour will be used for the duration of the project, which is now expected to finish on September 3—a week beyond the original August 27 completion date.

PennDOT Clearfield County Maintenance will perform excavation, demolition of the existing bridge, placement of the new box culvert, and back-fill. Contractor Jay Fulkroad & Sons, Inc. of McAlisterville, PA will pave the roadway approaches and install guide rail. All work is weather and schedule dependent. PennDOT reminds drivers to use caution in work zones, follow official detour signs, obey posted speed limits, and always buckle up.

Motorists are encouraged to “Know Before They Go” by checking conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website. Subscribe to PennDOT news in Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin, and Potter counties at www.penndot.gov/District2.

For regional updates on Twitter, follow https://twitter.com/511PAStateCOLL

