PennDOT Places Speed Display Board in McKean County

Kane, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) placed a radar-controlled speed display board on Route 321 at the border between Kane Borough and Wetmore Township in McKean County yesterday to remind drivers to obey the posted speed limit. The board will aid in curbing speeding, a common type of aggressive driving behavior.

The board faces southbound traffic between Biddle Street and Hemlock Avenue. The board utilizes radar to determine the speeds of oncoming traffic and posts them to the lighted section of the sign.

The speed limit on this segment of Route 321 is 35 miles per hour. The board will remain in this location for up to four weeks.

Speeding and other aggressive driving behaviors are among the leading causes of crashes and fatalities in Pennsylvania. Other aggressive driving behaviors include running stop signs or red lights, passing illegally and tailgating.

Aggressive driving behaviors were a contributing factor in 52 percent of McKean County crashes in 2020.

Media contacts: Timothy Nebgen 814-360-3838

