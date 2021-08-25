Update: New meeting links to MDOT virtual public meeting for M-21 corridor study and current draft plan Aug. 26

Contact:

Agency:

Jocelyn Hall, MDOT Office of Communications, 989-245-7117Transportation

WHAT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) invites the public to attend a virtual public meeting regarding the ongoing M-21 corridor study in Genesee County. During this virtual public meeting, the draft plan will be presented for comment and input. Additional project background can be found on the MDOT website.

Questions can be submitted during the meeting using the chat tool.

WHO: MDOT staff Community stakeholders Local businesses Interested residents

WHEN: Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021 6 p.m.

How: Click here to join the meeting

Or call in (audio only) 248-509-0316 Phone Conference ID: 842 815 380#

Accommodations can be made for persons who require mobility, visual, hearing, written, or other assistance for participation. Large print materials, auxiliary aids or the services of interpreters, signers, or readers are available upon request. Please contact Orlando Curry at 517-335-4381 or complete Form 2658 for American Sign Language (ASL) located on the Title VI webpage: www.Michigan.gov/MDOT/0,4616,7-151-9621_31783---,00.html. Requests should be made at least five days prior to the meeting date. Reasonable efforts will be made to provide the requested accommodation or an effective alternative, but accommodations may not be guaranteed.

BACKGROUND: MDOT is currently facilitating a corridor study along M-21 in the city of Flint to complete analysis and determine potential design alternatives for the short, medium, and long-term needs of the transportation system to support all modes of transportation.

The M-21 corridor study is a comprehensive approach to achieving community vision through integrating land-use and transportation planning. Staff will present the analysis completed to date. MDOT is seeking public input on the draft plan developed to date by consultants helping to facilitate the corridor analysis. The draft plan provides feasibility analysis for two different design alternatives for M-21 along Court Street and Fifth Street in the city of Flint.

COMMENT FORM: Public input is being sought to help MDOT recognize and address any concerns that may result from the project. Please provide comments and questions using the online comment form, or by mail or e-mail to MDOT Public Involvement and Hearings Officer Monica Monsma at MonsmaM@Michigan.gov or:

Monica Monsma MDOT Environmental Services Section P.O. Box 30050 Lansing, MI 48909 517-335-4381