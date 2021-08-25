MDOT virtual public meeting Aug. 31 to discuss future M-136/North Road roundabout in St. Clair County

Contact:

Agency:

Jocelyn Hall, MDOT Office of Communications, 989-245-7117Transportation

WHAT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) invites the public to attend a virtual public meeting regarding the proposed addition of a roundabout at the M-136/North Road intersection in Clyde Township, St. Clair County. Staff are currently in the design phase with building planned for 2023. The addition of the roundabout would help to improve safety and traffic operations.

During this virtual meeting, there will be a brief presentation followed by a question-and-answer session. Questions can be submitted during the meeting using the chat tool.

WHO: MDOT staff and contractors Community stakeholders Local businesses Interested residents

WHEN: Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021 5 p.m.

How: Click here to join the meeting

To join by phone without using Internet, call 248-509-0316.

Conference ID: 255 348 474#

Accommodations can be made for persons who require mobility, visual, hearing, written, or other assistance for participation. Large print materials, auxiliary aids or the services of interpreters, signers, or readers are available upon request. Please contact Orlando Curry at 517-335-4381 or complete Form 2658 for American Sign Language (ASL) located on the Title VI webpage: www.Michigan.gov/MDOT/0,4616,7-151-9621_31783---,00.html. Requests should be made at least five days prior to the meeting date. Reasonable efforts will be made to provide the requested accommodation or an effective alternative, but accommodations may not be guaranteed.

BACKGROUND: The addition of a roundabout at the M-136/North Road intersection in Clyde Township would eliminate the need for traffic signals, while also improving safety and optimizing operations at the intersection. More information regarding MDOT's use of roundabouts is available online.

COMMENT FORM: Public input is being sought to help MDOT recognize and address any concerns that may result from this project. Please provide comments and questions using the online comment form, or by mail or e-mail to MDOT Public Involvement and Hearings Officer Monica Monsma at MonsmaM@Michigan.gov or:

Monica Monsma MDOT Environmental Services Section P.O. Box 30050 Lansing, MI 48909 517-335-4381