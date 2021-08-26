CovidTest.Site Launches Online Booking Tool for PCR Test
PCR Test Are Required for International Travel and Some Companies CovidTest.Site
Remember to take care of yourself, you can’t pour from an empty cup.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES , August 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With a new CDC Headquarters being opened in Southeast Asia by Vice President Kamala Harris, the threat of CV-19 is still looming.
CovidTest.Site is an international PCR and Antigen testing site that digital nomads and global companies are utilizing. The peace of mind comes in when traveling and needing a required PCR test in order to enter a country or to do business at a certain location—CovidTest.Site offers 24-hour support by locating and booking PCR test no matter where you are in the world.
Despite the recent victory of the FDA Approved Pfizer Vaccine, many countries and companies are still requiring PCR testing to verify the lack of the deadly CV-19 virus. For a limited time by using code: HEALTHY2021, CovidTest.Site is offering 15% off to all customers.
Antigen test have not been approved for travel and with LSU now requiring vaccination cards or confirmation of a negative test, CovidTest.Site takes serious the testing of its customers.
Most recently a traveling family that was in need of a PCR test while in Paris found CovidTest.Site and had the following to say, “I told my husband that I could not be worried with searching multiple sites for a test since there were so many conflicting reviews. I needed a company that was reliable and that we could trust to book our appointment and send the location of testing within 24-hours. With CovidTest.Site that is exactly what we got. The price is worth it because the peace of mind is priceless when traveling and requiring CDC approved PCR Test. Without our test we would have not been able to access any of the shops and restaurants in Paris, a true lifesaver.”
CovidTest.Site is vital for travelers and companies that are doing business abroad. All of our customers receive documents approved for travel with our 24-hour email support. Embrace peace of mind when it comes to traveling by booking your PCR test with CovidTest.Site
Elizabeth Clyde
Kisses From The Mrs.
