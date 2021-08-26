Submit Release
News Search

There were 600 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 199,037 in the last 365 days.

CovidTest.Site Launches Online Booking Tool for PCR Test

CovidTest.Site

CovidTest.Site

CovidTest.Sote

PCR Test Are Required for International Travel and Some Companies CovidTest.Site

Remember to take care of yourself, you can’t pour from an empty cup.”
— Unknown
ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES , August 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With a new CDC Headquarters being opened in Southeast Asia by Vice President Kamala Harris, the threat of CV-19 is still looming.

CovidTest.Site is an international PCR and Antigen testing site that digital nomads and global companies are utilizing. The peace of mind comes in when traveling and needing a required PCR test in order to enter a country or to do business at a certain location—CovidTest.Site offers 24-hour support by locating and booking PCR test no matter where you are in the world.

Despite the recent victory of the FDA Approved Pfizer Vaccine, many countries and companies are still requiring PCR testing to verify the lack of the deadly CV-19 virus. For a limited time by using code: HEALTHY2021, CovidTest.Site is offering 15% off to all customers.

Antigen test have not been approved for travel and with LSU now requiring vaccination cards or confirmation of a negative test, CovidTest.Site takes serious the testing of its customers.

Most recently a traveling family that was in need of a PCR test while in Paris found CovidTest.Site and had the following to say, “I told my husband that I could not be worried with searching multiple sites for a test since there were so many conflicting reviews. I needed a company that was reliable and that we could trust to book our appointment and send the location of testing within 24-hours. With CovidTest.Site that is exactly what we got. The price is worth it because the peace of mind is priceless when traveling and requiring CDC approved PCR Test. Without our test we would have not been able to access any of the shops and restaurants in Paris, a true lifesaver.”

CovidTest.Site is vital for travelers and companies that are doing business abroad. All of our customers receive documents approved for travel with our 24-hour email support. Embrace peace of mind when it comes to traveling by booking your PCR test with CovidTest.Site

Elizabeth Clyde
Kisses From The Mrs.
email us here

You just read:

CovidTest.Site Launches Online Booking Tool for PCR Test

Distribution channels: Chemical Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, International Organizations, Science


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.