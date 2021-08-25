A Bestselling New Book Can Help You Find Answers in Everyday Life
With my book, they can start to understand the exact meanings effortlessly, no matter where the numbers crop up.”ADELEIDE, AUSTRALIA, August 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There are 1440 minutes in a day, and every single one of them means something. Sadly, though, the messages in the numbers around us so often seem to be obscured. Having spent her entire life learning to cope with chronic health conditions, Lydie Cerantola-Eid knows just how valuable the guidance from above can be, even when it’s difficult to decipher. So, to help people find meaning in their daily lives, she set out to write a revolutionary new book on numerology that aims to uncover what the universe is trying to say. The result is Expanded Numerology, a comprehensive guidebook that makes life make sense.
— Lydie Cerantola-Eid
Whether you keep seeing the same time on the clock or your grocery receipts are screaming certain numbers at you, Lydie’s book can help you understand why. Her work is accessible, fluff-free, and packed full of useful graphics. With it, readers can stop questioning what they see and begin finding the precise answers they’ve been looking for. It’s a practice that has helped Lydie herself channel her inner strength during the very worst of her health episodes. Now, in her book, she’s sharing her secrets. Thanks to its easy-to-follow instructions and valuable insights, it has very quickly climbed the ranks of Amazon’s bestseller lists.
In publishing Expanded Numerology, Lydie hopes to help people who see recurring numbers harness their power and sharpen their insights. She says that even those who are new to numerology will benefit from it. As she goes on to explain: “So many people spot patterns in their daily lives and struggle to find answers, whether they look online or within themselves. With my book, they can start to understand the exact meanings effortlessly, no matter where the numbers crop up.”
Expanded Numerology is available for just £0.77. To find out more about it, visit its listing on Amazon or check out Lydie’s website. And, if you’d like to learn more about Lydie herself, you can follow her on Instagram and Facebook (@thegamechangerhelp).
Lydie Cerantola-Eid
The Game Changer Help
+44 7597 052097
lydie.eid@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn