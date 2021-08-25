Hardware-in-the-loop testing market to grow by CAGR 3.29% from 2020-2026, finds new market research report
The "Global Hardware-in-the-loop Testing Market" report evaluates the industry landscape of HIL adoption by various sectors.
HIL (Hardware-in-the-Loop) testing is a technique where real signals from a controller are connected to a test system that simulates reality.”LEWES, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report, the global Hardware in the Loop market size is estimated to be USD 833.7 million in 2026 from USD 686.5 million in 2020, the CAGR growth is estimated around 3.29% from 2020-2026.
— MRR
HIL (Hardware-in-the-Loop) simulation enables to test of new electronic control units (ECUs) and software largely in a virtual environment, without real system or prototypes. For successful HIL testing, the importance of high-quality simulation software is paramount. The simulation software must be paired with hardware that not only accounts for system specifications such as connector type and I/O but also allows for fault insertion and the ability to test real-world scenarios.
One can easily run through thousands of possible scenarios to properly exercise a controller without the cost and time associated with actual physical tests.
With the expansion of the EV segment, HIL is most common in the Automotive industry. HIL testing is needed now more than ever to ensure the reliability of rapidly evolving EV and ADAS/Active Safety systems. As a test methodology, HIL is crucial for testing the increasing connectivity and interdependence between systems and vehicle domains as they jointly contribute to key vehicle attributes.
Apart from automotive, the Global Hardware-in-the-loop Testing Market 2021 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2026 report discusses the market size of HIL in Aerospace & Defense, Power Electronics, Research & Education, Oil & Gas, Industrial Equipment, Industrial Components, and Other segments.
The report is broadly categorized into two HIL segments:
1.Closed Loop HIL
2.Open Loop HIL
HIL service providers offer a comprehensive hardware and software solution which helps companies to get started quickly with configuration-based software and modular I/O. A few of the players covered in the report are:
1.dSpace GmbH
2.National Instruments
3.Vector Informatik
4.Siemens
5.Robert Bosch Engineering
6.MicroNova AG
7.Opal-RT Technologies
8.LHP Engineering Solutions
9.Ipg Automotive GmbH
10.Typhoon HIL
11.Speedgoat GmbH
12.Eontronix
13.Wineman Technology
14.Modeling Tech
15.Aegis Technologies
